District Judge Patrick Murphy has recused himself from the Barry Morphew murder trial due to a conflict of interest, according to a court order released Thursday. Earlier this month, Barry Morphew’s attorneys filed a motion to disqualify Murphy from the case because Murphy is close friends with the attorney of Shoshona Darke, a Salida woman who has been romantically linked to Barry Morphew. Darke is expected to be a witness in the trial.

9 DAYS AGO