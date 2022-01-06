2-year-old accidentally shoots mom, 1-year-old in Walmart parking lot: police
**Editor’s note on Jan. 6, 2021 : Police said the ages of the children were reported incorrectly to them. The child who was shot is 1 1/2 years old and the other child is 2 1/2 years old. **
GRANBURY, Texas (WJW) — Police in Texas are investigating an accidental shooting involving a two-year-old child.
The Granbury Police Department on Facebook said officers responded Wednesday morning to a Walmart for a report of a shooting.
Based on statements from witnesses and evidence at the scene, police said it appears the two-year-old and a one-year-old were inside a car. The children’s mother and father were both standing outside of the vehicle.
According to police, the two-year-old picked up a gun which was said to be concealed between the seat and the center console, and the gun discharged one time.
Police said the bullet went through the one-year-old's leg, and through the mother's arm and into her side.
The infant’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening; the mother’s injury is said to potentially be more serious.
Her condition is not known at this time.
