Washington, DC

WATCH: Senator Gary Peters releases statement ahead of first anniversary of Capitol attack

By Wells Foster
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Michigan Senator Gary Peters, chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, released a statement on Wednesday, one day ahead of the first anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Peters led the Senate’s first bipartisan investigative hearings on the attack and released a report regarding the security, planning and response that lead to the January 6 attack. It can be read here .

The statement can be read below:

“One year ago, a shocking and violent attack on the U.S. Capitol shook the very foundation of our democracy. It’s a day that we as a nation can never forget. Thanks to the heroic efforts of U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police officers, the National Guard, and other law enforcement officers who defended our democracy that day – the insurrection failed. There is no question that this attack took a serious toll on our brave first responders, the Capitol Hill community, and our entire nation. But tragically – instead of coming together as a nation to completely condemn this violence – we have only seen this threat to our democracy grow as political leaders continue to spread the lies and disinformation that spurred the attack.

“I was proud to lead the first bipartisan investigation and report focused on the immediate security and policy changes needed to protect the Capitol. While many of the recommendations from that report are being successfully implemented – we must do more to tackle the grave national security threat posed by domestic terrorism and violent extremism. The increasing number of people who believe political violence is justifiable, adopt extremist ideologies, and embrace conspiracy theories threaten our very democracy and our future as a free and prosperous nation.

“Every one of us has a responsibility to help defend our democracy. We must unequivocally condemn the lies and provocations that provoked the violent attack – no matter our political persuasion. Congress should also do everything in its power to protect our democracy. We must pass voting rights legislation that will ensure every American’s voice can be heard at the ballot box, help restore faith in our electoral process, and support elections workers’ efforts to impartially and safely manage our elections.

“As we saw one year ago, our democratic principles can endure unimaginable challenges, but we must remain clear-eyed and relentless in our efforts to stop these threats from further eroding our democratic way of life.”

Peters’ office also released a video statement. It can be viewed here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

The documents, obtained by The Associated Press, underscore the uneven and muddled intelligence that circulated to Capitol Police officers ahead of the Jan. 6 riot, when thousands of Donald Trump loyalists swarmed the Capitol complex and clashed violently with law enforcement officers in their effort to disrupt the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Democrats hail Biden for calling out Trump

Democrats have been waiting for a year for President Joe Biden to call out former President Donald Trump for his claims about the 2020 presidential election and pinpoint the role Trump played in instigating his followers to “fight like hell” to contest the result.
Hillsdale Co. Republican Party remembers January 6th anniversary

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) — In Hillsdale County more than two dozen people came together Thursday night to share their stories from January 6th, 2021. On Thursday even was hosted by the Hillsdale Republican Party. Normally they host their meetings every first Thursday of the month, and for this month it landed on January 6th. Many […]
17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here’s how it breaks down in Michigan

(STACKER) — Corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air, and water on a regular basis—and often unbeknownst to surrounding communities. After an accidental release from a chemical plant in West Virginia in 1985, Congress passed the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. The act established the EPA Toxic Release […]
Far-right extremists shift online strategies

Domestic extremists are adapting their online strategies to push disinformation and conspiracies despite a crackdown by social media platforms in the year since the attack by a pro-Trump mob on the Capitol.
Federal judge blocks Alabama execution of Matthew Reeves

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal judge has issued an order effectively blocking the execution of Matthew Reeves, which had been scheduled for Jan. 27. In a 37-page ruling issued on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge R. Austin Huffaker granted Reeves’ motion preventing his execution “by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia.” State officials have […]
