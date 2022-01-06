Map helps Chinese man reunite with his family after decades

Sajida and Zia’s father still has the scars on his neck and shoulder. The Taliban hung him from a tree and shot him three times, but he survived. Sajida, a Cotter Schools senior, and Zia, one of her older brothers, are originally from Afghanistan. They have both lived inMinnesota for several years. Their family, from their parents to their siblings, siblings’ spouses, nieces and nephews, has remained in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan this summer, Sajida and Zia’s family members have tried to leave the country, and Sajida and Zia have attempted to help them relocate. “The situation is getting worse and worse every day, and we do not know tomorrow what’s going to happen,” Sajida said. “Every day they’re scared,” Zia said.

WINONA, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO