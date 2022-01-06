ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mystery solved? Man arrested in thefts of unpublished books

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say they’ve solved a publishing industry whodunit with the arrest of a man accused of numerous...

keyt.com

Vulture

The FBI Has Made an Arrest in the Spine Collector Case

The FBI has arrested a man in connection with the rampant theft of unpublished book manuscripts that has been breeding suspicion in the publishing world for years. Dubbed “the Spine Collector” by New York’s Reeves Wiedeman and Lila Shapiro, he had stolen or made attempts to steal copies of books by Margaret Atwood, Ethan Hawke, Michael J. Fox, Stieg Larsson, and Taffy Brodesser-Akner. According to the New York Times, 29-year-old Filippo Bernardini was arrested and charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft when he arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport Wednesday afternoon. Bernardini is an Italian citizen who claims to be a rights coordinator for Simon & Schuster UK on his Twitter and LinkedIn.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
US News and World Report

Italian Man Accused of Stealing Unpublished Books Pleads Not Guilty in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An Italian man working in publishing in London pleaded not guilty in Manhattan to charges he stole unpublished manuscripts of hundreds of authors by impersonating editors and agents, hoping to claim the authors' literary ideas as his own. Filippo Bernardini, 29, entered his plea on Thursday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
New York State
Henry County Daily Herald

Man arrested at JFK Airport is accused of impersonating people in the publishing industry to obtain unpublished manuscripts

An Italian citizen who allegedly impersonated people in the publishing industry to get manuscripts of upcoming books, including one from a Pulitzer Prize winner, was arrested Wednesday at John F. Kennedy International Airport, a federal prosecutor's office announced. Filippo Bernardini, 29, who is from London and works in the publishing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Person
John F. Kennedy
#Identity Theft#Thefts#Phishing#Wire Fraud#Associated Press#Ap#Italian
NewsBreak
Public Safety
