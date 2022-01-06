ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AmyYf_0de0vrv300

The Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineup against the Atlanta Hawks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Kings can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Kings come into the game with a 16-23 record in 39 games this season, and are the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

As of right now, they would be the final spot in the play-in tournament.

The Kings have the longest playoff drought in the entire NBA, and have not been to the postseason since the 2005-06 season.

As for the Hawks, they are coming off of a loss on Monday in Portland against the Trail Blazers, and come into the game with a 16-20 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

The NBA's most unbreakable records, including marks by Wilt Chamberlain, LeBron James and Hakeem Olajuwon

When the Los Angeles Lakers host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App), the team and the NBA will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Lakers' 33-game winning streak in the 1971-72 season, regarded as one of the most unbreakable records in NBA history. It was Jan. 7, 1972, when the Lakers beat the Hawks 134-90 to run the streak to 33 games before falling in Milwaukee two nights later.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sacramento Kings#The Atlanta Hawks#Fantasylabs Nba#The Trail Blazers#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference#The Golden State Warriors
lineups.com

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers 1/7/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers Matchup Preview (1/7/22) On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks (17-20) travel to Crypto.com Arena to face the Los Angeles Lakers (20-19). The Hawks have been struck by injuries recently, but their poor record can be attributed to their defense. The Hawks have the second best offensive rating in the NBA at 113.0, but their 112.7 defensive rating is tied-25th. Trae Young will always be limited defensively because of his height and frame, and the Hawks do not have the necessary defenders to compensate. De’Andre Hunter’s wrist injury forced the Hawks to play without their best wing defender. He also contributed on offense by averaging 10.8 PPG and shooting 39.5% from three. The Hawks as a team force the fewest amount of turnovers and allow opponents to shoot 46.6% from the field, good for 24th in the NBA. Clint Capela’s rim protection has been solid this season (1.5 BPG), and he has controlled the glass (13.1 RPG). Unfortunately for the Hawks, they lack an elite guard defender to shut down opposing guards from penetrating the paint and kicking the ball out to the open man. In this matchup, the Hawks may see key players return to action. Their leading scorer Trae Young (back) is a game time decision. Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, Jalen Johnson, and Gorgui Dieng (COVID) are also game time decisions. The Young Collins pick and roll connection has become one of the best in the NBA. Without them, the Hawks would rely on Cam Reddish and Kevin Huerter to lead the scoring effort.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley On Kyrie Irving's Return: "I Don't Think It's Fair To The Game. I Don't Think It's Fair To The Team."

After missing months of the 2021-22 season, Kyrie Irving finally made his season debut on Wednesday, putting on an impressive performance after months of inactivity. You see, Irving was only missing time due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite being perfectly healthy and capable, Kyrie was disqualified to play per Brooklyn's health and safety protocols.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
914
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy