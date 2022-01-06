Jazz And Nuggets Starting Lineups

The Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineups for Wednesday's game.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Utah Jazz are in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Jazz can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in the another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Both teams are likely going to be in the playoffs, and the Jazz are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 27-10 record in 37 games this season.

As for the Nuggets, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-17 record in 35 games.

The Jazz and Nuggets both lost in the second round of the playoffs last season.

Related stories on NBA basketball