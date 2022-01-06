ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Trevor Bauer Suggests LA Return in Comment on Social Media

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

Between the MLB lockout to concerns about Trevor Bauer rejoining the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, there has been no shortage of questions that need answers. And that doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon but on Monday, Bauer hinted at the possibility of a return via Twitter.

On July 2nd, 2021, it was announced that Bauer had been placed on administrative leave following allegations of sexual assault . In a rare instance of collaboration between the two bodies, MLB and the MLBPA agreed to extend his leave several times in order to allow for the Pasadena Police Department's investigation to continue.

After his start against the San Francisco Giants on June 28th, Bauer did not throw a single pitch for the Dodgers for the remainder of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles County district attorney must now decide whether or not to bring criminal charges against Bauer based on the police investigation's findings. The MLB league office will be able to determine whether or not to suspend Bauer once the DA reaches a conclusion.

In the event that charges aren't pressed by the DA, Commissioner Rob Manfred may still suspend him under baseball's domestic violence and sexual assault policy. After the league office rules, the Dodgers' front office will then have to decide how they want to proceed.

The situation with Bauer has been difficult for many, especially the Dodgers organization. And while it's not as important as charges of criminal misconduct, there are significant salary cap ramifications for the team as Bauer is owed $32 million in compensation for 2022.

The LA County District Attorney's decision is the first domino that must fall in this complex situation with no simple answers.

