Denver citywide minimum wage rises to $15.87 on Jan. 2022. Here's what you need to know.

Denver’s citywide minimum wage increased to $15.87/hour starting January 1, 2022. The tip credit for the food and beverage industry remains $3.02/hour.

What is Denver’s Local Minimum Wage?

Denver’s local minimum wage is:

$12.85 from January 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020;

$14.77 from January 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021;

$15.87 from January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2022; and

Increase by the prior year’s increase in the regional consumer price index every year thereafter.

When May Employers Pay an Employee Less Than the Minimum Wage?

An employer can reduce the its minimum wage obligation for actual tips received by its employees up to $3.02 an hour (“tip credit”). During an investigation, an employer may be asked to produce evidence their employees received tips equal to or greater than the tip credit taken by the employer.

Employers of unemancipated minors performing work pursuant to a city certified youth employment program may pay those minors 15% less than the minimum wage.

Are There Any Exclusions?

Denver’s local minimum wage does not apply to:

Work performed outside of Denver;

Where an employee works less than 4 hours within Denver in a week; and

Where the employee is only traveling through Denver while working.

What Minimum Wage Rate Applies?

The applicable minimum wage is the greater of the applicable prevailing wage, living wage, Denver contractor minimum wage as set in D.R.M.C. §20-84, the local minimum wage as set in D.R.M.C. §33.7-16 or other state or federal for the class of work being performed.