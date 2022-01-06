ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Second-quarter slump cost women’s basketball against WMU

Central Michigan Life
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though they started fast, Central Michigan women’s basketball team’s lead couldn’t survive extended scoreless stretches. With the Chippewas offense falling stagnant in the second quarter, Western Michigan took control and never relented. The Broncos secured a 58-44 win in McGuirk Arena on Wednesday. “This one...

www.cm-life.com

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Drew Bobo, son of former Georgia quarterback flipped his commitment from Auburn Tigers to Bulldogs

Georgia has clinched a remarkable comeback by signing the best performing lineman Drew Bobo, who is the son of the popular offensive coordinator and Georgia quarterback Mike Bobo. The player Drew Bobo has announced a flip from the Auburn Tigers, as he will be joining the Georgia team. This year, Bobo is said to be the third offensive lineman who has landed on the Georgia team. The team has also confirmed the joining of the lineman to their team.
AUBURN, GA
On3.com

Charles Barkley makes prediction for national championship

The College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Georgia is just a few days away, which means predictions are rolling in. Former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley made sure to throw his out there this week, too. Barkley appeared on The Next Round on Friday to share his thoughts...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State LS announces plans to return for 7th season in 2022

Ohio State’s special teams unit is getting a veteran piece back for one final ride in 2022. Bradley Robinson, a long-snapper for the Buckeyes, announced on Twitter that he is returning to Columbus. Robinson began his career at Michigan State in 2016 but landed with Ohio State in 2017 and won the starting long-snapper job in 2020.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
On3.com

Transfer destination emerging for former Alabama linebacker

Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Wmu#Chippewas#Western Michigan#Cmu#Mac
NJ.com

How UConn’s Kimani Young enabled Huskies to beat out Seton Hall (and other schools) in key recruiting battles

When UConn visits No. 24 Seton Hall at noon on Saturday in a key Big East battle, there will be four products of The Patrick School involved in the game -- two on each team. The Pirates feature a pair of graduate student guards who played high school ball under coach Chris Chavannes at The Patrick School in Bryce Aiken and Jamir Harris. UConn, meantime, has a pair of big men who played at the Hillside school in sophomore Adama Sanogo and freshman Samson Johnson.
HILLSIDE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Dari Nowkhah: Stetson Bennett Can Lead UGA to National Title

Monday Georgia takes on Alabama in a rematch of the SEC title game, as the two college football powers will face-off for the national championship, in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Tide routed Georgia 41-24 back in December to clinch their spot in the 2021 College Football Playoff. Both teams earned impressive wins in the semifinals, as Bama took down Cincinnati 27-6, and Georgia made quick work of Michigan 34-11, setting up the rematch. The biggest question entering Monday's game, is can QB Stetson Bennett IV lead Georgia to that elusive championship? The Bulldogs haven't won a national title since the 1981 season when Herschel Walker carried the team all the way. To help answer that question, Dari Nowkhah, SEC Network host joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier today, and had this to say:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State routs Illinois 90-69, Taylor Mikesell drops 32

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball team dominated Illinois 90-69 behind a career-high 32 points from Taylor Mikesell. OSU started slow and didn’t score a two-point basket until the 8:11 mark of the second quarter but Mikesell kept OSU in the game with four three pointers in the first 13 minutes and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
krcgtv.com

Mizzou Women's Basketball earns second-straight overtime win

COLUMBIA, Mo — After a week off due to COVID-19 issues, the Mizzou Women's Basketball team returned to the floor tonight to give fans another thrilling overtime victory, 72-63 over Auburn. The Tigers move to 13-2 this season with the victory. LaDazhia Williams put in a career performance, scoring...
COLUMBIA, MO
kroxam.com

FIRST HALF SCORING DROUGHT PROVES COSTLY FOR UMC MEN’S BASKETBALL AGAINST UPPER IOWA

The University of Minnesota Crookston (UMC) Golden Eagles Men’s basketball team was looking for their first win of 2022 when they hosted the Upper Iowa University Peacocks inside of Lysaker Gymnasium at Gary Senske Court on Friday night. The Peacocks came into the game ranked 19th in the latest DII poll and led the NSIC South Division with a 6-2 conference record. The Peacocks have had a strong offense all season long, but it was their tenacious defense that impressed in a 74-63 win over the Golden Eagles. “That’s a very good team we just played,” said UMC Head Coach Dan Weisse. “I thought they were a little tougher than we were, and that showed throughout the course of the game.”
CROOKSTON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy