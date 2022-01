Friars To Play St. John's On January 8: The Friars will play St. John's on Saturday, January 8 at 12 p.m. on FS1. St. John's holds a 64-54 edge in the series with Providence. The teams have met every year since the 1969-70 season. The Friars hold a 28-24 edge at home, while St. John's has a 34-20 edge in New York, and PC has posted a 6-6 mark versus the Red Storm on neutral courts. In the first meeting between the two teams last season, St. John's earned a 92-81 win in Providence on February 6. The last time the two teams met in New York, the Red Storm posted an 81-67 win over the Friars on March 3, 2021.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO