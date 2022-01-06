ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Valerie June Shares Acoustic Version Of “Within You”

By GGM Staff
guitargirlmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanuary 5th, 2022 – Today, Valerie June celebrates the new year with the release of “Within You” (Moon and Stars / Acoustic). LISTEN HERE. This special stripped-down version along with the previously released acoustic versions of “You And I” and “Why The Bright Stars Glow” featuring Mavis Staples preview the forthcoming...

guitargirlmag.com

antiMUSIC

KISS Share New Acoustic Mix Of 1976 Classic 'Beth' 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) KISS landed a top 21 story from October 2021 when they sharing a new, previously-unreleased acoustic mix of the 1976 classic, "Beth", as a preview to the 45th anniversary reissues of their fourth album, "Destroyer." The fifth single issued from the original project delivered the New York band their...
MUSIC
Billboard

Phil Collins’ Solo and Genesis Catalog May Be Next Big Publishing Sale

Following the blockbuster sale of David Bowie‘s publishing catalog earlier this month, it’s clear that the torrid music asset trading marketplace remains red hot. Next up, according to sources, is the catalog of Phil Collins, who is coming to market with a package of solo and Genesis publishing, along with solo master recording royalties, plus his share of master royalties from a few, but not all, albums from his legendary prog-turned-pop band.
MUSIC
CBS New York

Bon Jovi Announces 2022 Tour Dates, But None In New Jersey So Far

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Iconic rock band Bon Jovi announced its 2022 tour dates Friday without any concerts planned in New Jersey. The band, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, was formed in the Garden State. Lead singer Jon Bon Jovi was born in Perth Amboy and grew up in Sayreville. The tour starts April 1 in Omaha with future performances in St. Paul, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greenville, Savannah, Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Austin, Houston, Dallas and Nashville. It’s official! We’ll be headed back out on this road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour. Pre-sales begin January 11th and tickets will be available to the public beginning January 14th. For more information on tickets and VIP, head to https://t.co/6OX1pkc5GD. See you soon! ❤️🗡 pic.twitter.com/HqJ1rGACMb — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) January 7, 2022 Additional concerts could be announced at a later time.
MUSIC
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Valerie June
Person
Mavis Staples
Miami Herald

See Mary J Blige all dressed up for this ‘Sexy’ restaurant opening in Miami

R&B goddess Mary J. Blige lit things up at the sneak peek party for what’s shaping up to be Miami’s hottest new restaurant, Sexy Fish, Saturday night. Wearing a one-shoulder leopard print jumpsuit with knee-high boots, the nine-time Grammy winner took to the stage to perform such chart-toppers as “Family Affair” and “Just Fine.”
MIAMI, FL
963kklz.com

13 Rockers That Sold Their Catalogs/Music Rights for Huge Paydays in 2021

In 2021, one of the biggest trends was rockers that sold their catalogs for massive sums of money. Here are just 13 rockers that netted huge paydays this year from the sale of their catalogs, music rights, publishing rights and more. The Boss ended 2021 with a massive payday with...
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Daughter Died 3 Years Before Him—Meet His 6 Kids

He may have been one of the greatest actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age, but to Sidney Poitier’s kids, he was just their dad. Poitier was the father of six daughters from two marriages. He shared four daughters—Beverly, Pamela, Sherri and Gina—with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, whom he was married to from 1950 to 1965. He had two daughters—Anika and Sydney—with his second wife, Joanna Shimkus, whom he was married to from 1976 until his death in 2022. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022....
RELATIONSHIPS
Showbiz411

John Legend Is Latest to Sell Catalog, But It’s Not on the Same Scale As Legacy Rock Stars Recent Bonanzas

It’s reported that John Legend has sold his catalog and royalty rights to BMG Rights Management and investment firm KKR. But despite everyone appreciating John Legend’s talents, I’m not sure what he sold. He hasn’t had a hit record in a long time. His biggest hits were “All of Me,” and “Ordinary People,” about a decade ago. His Oscar song with Common, “Glory,” was from the movie, “Selma,” but it’s not really played on the radio. His other hit single, “Save Room,” was a sample of the 60s hit, “Stormy,” written by Buddy Buie and James B. Cobb, Jr. of the Classics IV.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vibe

John Legend Sells Music Catalog For Undisclosed Amount

Ahead of his Las Vegas residency set to start in April, John Legend has sold his music catalog to DL Music IP LP—an affiliate of BMG and private equity firm, KKR, who each purchased a 50% stake in the catalog. The singer-songwriter has also sold the copyrights to the music as well as his rights to receive royalties from songs he wrote dating back to late 2004 up until early 2021, according to a report from Bloomberg.  The financial terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed, but the deal was reportedly agreed upon in Sept. 2021. As stated in a Uniform...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

50 Cent Has The Top 3 Television Shows In U.S. Black Households

50 Cent has reinvented himself as one of the most powerful figures in television, as the rap star-turned-producer and executive has built numerous hit shows from the ground up. Never one to shy away from a self-congratulatory moment, Fif took to social media to share the news that he now has the Top 3 rated television shows in Black households in the United States. “They can’t fu*k with me i’m #1 #2 and #3 ?BOOM.?” the Queens, N.Y. native wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram sharing the list of highest-rated cable scripted shows. Numerous stars hopped in the...
TV SHOWS
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper D-Bando Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
HOUSTON, TX
Billboard

Ted Gardner, Artist Manager and Lollapalooza Co-Founder, Dies at 74

Ted Gardner, a longtime artist manager who co-founded the Lollapalooza festival with Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell, died Dec. 28. He was 74. “I’m sad to report Ted Gardner, Our manager passed away today surrounded by his loving family,” tweeted Anton Newcombe, whose band, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, has been managed by Gardner since 2004. “We will miss a great manager, mentor & friend. Our condolences to all his family & friends.”
MUSIC
Place
Vancouver, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Joie Manda’s Encore Recordings Names Tawny Thompson and Mimi Camara to Senior Roles (EXCLUSIVE)

Some six weeks after announcing the launch of Encore Recordings, industry veteran Joie Manda continues to staff up his full service music company with key hires. Joining former Spotify executive Ned Monahan, who serves as GM, and label manager Diana Chung at the Beverly Hills-based Encore are Mimi Camara (senior VP of business and legal affairs, pictured at right) and Tawny Thompson (controller and VP of Finance, pictured at left). Camara is an alum of Warner Music Group (WMG), where she held roles at Atlantic Records and Warner Records and worked on matters concerning label acts Cardi B, Saweetie, NLE Choppa...
MUSIC
Black America Web

Would You Watch A Male Version Of ‘Living Single’?

Social media has been buzzing all day with many people giving their flowers to the classic ’90s sitcom Living Single. Following the much-talked about series finale of HBO’s Insecure, many were simply giving credit to the show that came before for inspiring Issa Rae to deliver a proper successor that fits into the Black female-oriented comedy realm also occupied by Girlfriends and more recently Run The World, Sistas and Harlem.
TV SERIES
Ok Magazine

Tour Steve Harvey's $20 Million Opulent Atlanta Mansion With Mini-Golf, Game Room — Photos

One look at these gorgeous Georgia digs, and it’s clear things are going just peachy for Steve Harvey!. The Family Feud funnyman, 64, purchased the Atlanta estate, formerly owned by multi hyphenate Tyler Perry, in early 2020 for $15 million. Since then, he’s been settling into the spread nicely with his wife, Marjorie, and enjoying frequent visits from his seven children and seven grandchildren.
ATLANTA, GA
JamBase

Vulfpeck Shares ‘Radio Shack (Wong’s Cafe Version)’ Single

Vulfpeck released the new single “Radio Shack (Wong’s Cafe Version).” The revised version of the previously shared track comes from the band’s forthcoming album, Vulf Vault 005: Wong’s Cafe. Guitarist Cory Wong produced the 10-track LP which arrives via Vulf Records this Friday, January 7....
ROCK MUSIC

