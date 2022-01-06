Grove woman in federal custody

GROVE — A Delaware County woman is in federal custody for violating her probation in connection to stabbing a woman who testified in a fatal retaliation shooting.

Heather Louise Griffith, 27, of Grove, pleaded guilty in November in United States District Court to assault by striking, beating, and wounding and was released for time served and placed on one-year supervised release, according to court documents.

Grove Police Chief Mark Morris said the probation violation stemmed from an assault and battery complaint.

Initially, she was charged in Delaware County District Court with intimidation of a witness in connection to her beating up a woman who testified against James, Dakota, and Cody Buzzard in a murder investigation.

Griffith’s case was dismissed due to a lack of jurisdiction based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Her case was picked up by Cherokee Nation and Griffith was charged in March in federal court with assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country.

Court records show Griffith and Marie Morrow broke into a room at a Grove motel and assaulted a woman with a box cutter. The victim testified against James, Dakota and Cody Buzzard.

Dakota, James, and Cody Buzzard’s federal trial is set for this spring.

Dakota and James Buzzard are accused of fatally shooting Jerry Tapp and wounding Cassie Tennison.

Investigators think the shooting is in retaliation for a 2015 incident in which Tapp fired a shotgun into a vehicle driven by James Buzzard and wounded a juvenile girl.

Buzzard told deputies, “I don’t know how many times I shot. When he (Jerry Tapp) fell to the ground, I walked up to him and shot him again,” according to a Delaware County District Court arrest affidavit. “Someone opened the front door and I shot at them, too.”

