ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

4th resident of Florida retirement haven The Villages arrested for voter fraud

By Sam Sachs, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1612ox_0de0tx8z00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Another resident of The Villages in Florida, the nation’s largest retirement community, has been arrested for voter fraud by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Franklin Barnes was arrested on Jan. 4 for violating the law and attempting to cast multiple ballots in the 2020 election. He’s the fourth resident of the community, located northwest of Orlando, to see charges for voter fraud in the past month.

3 from The Villages charged with voter fraud, accused of casting more than 1 ballot in 2020 election

In December 2021, Jay Ketcik, Joan Halstead and John Rider were charged for casting more than one ballot, according to local authorities. All three were registered as Republican voters at the time of the election.

According to previous coverage by local TV news station WESH, Ketcik voted by mail in Florida while also casting an absentee ballot in Michigan, while Halstead voted in person in Florida but cast an absentee ballot in New York.

Fox News Channel viewers more likely to believe COVID falsehoods, study finds

Rider was charged with casting an absentee ballot in New York while also voting in Sumter County, according to reporting by Villages-News , a media company in The Villages.

Barnes was released on a $2,000 bond, according to the Sumter County sheriff. According to Florida vote records, Barnes was not affiliated with a political party.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 11

wakeup
3d ago

Finally start talking about voter fraud! And of course he is republican , of course he is white, and just to sweetin the deal he is from Florida.. This one sided news kills me 🤣 👌🏽

Reply(2)
15
special edition
3d ago

Now we know where all of the voter fraud came from the Village's Florida. The Chad is still hanging in Florida.

Reply
11
cynthia singleton
3d ago

let's not forget the republican they caught forging mail in ballots at the nursing home she worked at.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Federal judge blocks Alabama execution of Matthew Reeves

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal judge has issued an order effectively blocking the execution of Matthew Reeves, which had been scheduled for Jan. 27. In a 37-page ruling issued on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge R. Austin Huffaker granted Reeves’ motion preventing his execution “by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia.” State officials have […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orlando, FL
County
Sumter County, FL
The Villages, FL
Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
City
The Villages, FL
Sumter County, FL
Crime & Safety
8 News Now

Victims identified in ‘shopping cart killer’ case

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Last month, the Fairfax County Police Chief announced that they had a man in custody who they were calling the ‘shopping cart killer.’ Anthony Robinson was charged in connection to the murder of two women and suspected of killing another two women. Two identities have been released by police: 29-year-old Cheyenne […]
FAIRFAX, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Retirement Community#Tv News#Wfla#Republican#Wesh#Fox News Channel#Covid#Villages News
8 News Now

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Republican Party
8 News Now

8 News Now

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy