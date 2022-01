The Philadelphia 76ers (21-16) finished off the scrappy Orlando Magic on the road on Wednesday for their fifth straight win, moving them up to fifth in the East. However, the win on Wednesday was not easy. Orlando led by as many as 10 in the third quarter. The Magic were getting good play out of December Rookie of the Month Franz Wagner, who finished with 15 points. He was scoring well early before leaving with a foot injury that hampered him late.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO