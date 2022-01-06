California seeks to speed credentials for 10,000 direly needed school mental health counselors

High-profile incidents in recent years, including the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 have cast a spotlight on the role of the police. The concern about the escalation of crisis situations and over shootings – particularly of unarmed Black citizens – have extended into a broader look at police techniques, use of armed force, and even the question of whether the police are the right responders at all in many situations. One version of proposed solutions was the so-called Defund the Police movement, which has met with decidedly mixed results, as voters have signaled that they want smaller reforms. Another version focused on the use of certain police techniques like chokeholds, and that idea seemed to be gaining traction among both parties in Congress before a reform effort was foundered.

