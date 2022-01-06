ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

California seeks to speed credentials for 10,000 direly needed school mental health counselors

By MELISSA GOMEZ
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Confronted with a shortage of school mental health counselors, the state Department of Education is seeking to bring 10,000 more professionals to campuses at a time when federal public health officials are calling for action to address the nation's growing youth mental health crisis. The...

www.miamiherald.com

washingtonfamily.com

U.S. Surgeon General Gives Call to Action to Prioritize Youth Mental Health Crisis

First, the good news: Mental illness in children and adolescents is often treatable and preventable. Unfortunately, the mental health of our country’s youth is in crisis, according to a recently released advisory from U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. The advisory states that this youth mental health crisis occurred long before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
MENTAL HEALTH
State
California State
Fox News

Experts: Kids’ mental health impacted by school closures

KIDS
The Independent

Fears masks could damage mental health as Covid curbs tightened in schools

A senior Conservative has said he fears mask-wearing in schools could damage children’s mental health as the Government insisted the extra precaution would help keep pupils learning.Robert Halfon chair of the Commons education select committee, said the risks from Covid-19 need to be balanced against the risks to children’s wellbeing.He made the comments as the Government announced masks will return for secondary school students in England’s classrooms on a temporary basis this term.Wes Streeting the shadow health secretary, said he would rather have masks worn in classrooms than children out of school.“I think in terms of schools, if...
MENTAL HEALTH
Person
Tony Thurmond
whmi.com

Researchers: MI Communities Need More Mental Health Support

Researchers say communities across Michigan need more mental health supports and a new pilot program is working to address it. There are various pockets across Michigan with limited or no access to mental health providers. The National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI reports that more than 1.4 million adults in Michigan have a mental health condition and more than 355,000 adults have a serious mental illness.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

State Grant Helps Schools Add Mental & Physical Health Staff

The State of Michigan announced that schools are in the process of hiring 560 more professionals to support students’ mental and physical health. The State School Aid Act, passed by the Legislature in the yearly budget and signed into law by Governor Whitmer, set aside $240 million to support students’ needs.
MICHIGAN STATE
WJTV.com

Pediatric mental health care need rises, according to UMMC researcher

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The demand for pediatric mental health care services increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, a study including University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) experts found. The study, “Trends in Mental Health Concerns Reported to Two Pediatric Mental Health Care Access Programs During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” was...
JACKSON, MS
Vindy.com

Kids, parents need holiday break for mental health

As an elementary school counselor, I believe the holiday break couldn’t come at a better time. We have finished one of the most challenging semesters, thanks to all the issues related to COVID-19. Since the pandemic began in early 2020, school counselors have noted students feeling exhausted, overwhelmed, relieved,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
northernpublicradio.org

Kids are back in school — and struggling with mental health issues

When Millis Public Schools opened its doors for the start of the 2021-22 school year, teachers and staff were looking forward to seeing their students back in real classrooms. "We were so excited that everyone was coming back to begin the school year," says Bob Mullaney, the superintendent of the suburban Boston school district.
KIDS
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
nhtalkradio.com

Great Ideas: Alternative Policing With Mental Health Counselors: Why Is It Fraught With Risk?

High-profile incidents in recent years, including the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 have cast a spotlight on the role of the police. The concern about the escalation of crisis situations and over shootings – particularly of unarmed Black citizens – have extended into a broader look at police techniques, use of armed force, and even the question of whether the police are the right responders at all in many situations. One version of proposed solutions was the so-called Defund the Police movement, which has met with decidedly mixed results, as voters have signaled that they want smaller reforms. Another version focused on the use of certain police techniques like chokeholds, and that idea seemed to be gaining traction among both parties in Congress before a reform effort was foundered.
HOMELESS

