ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

What the papers say – January 6

By Pa
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OoOfl_0de0tPKP00

The nation’s papers on Thursday concern the acquittal of the four people who toppled a statue during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, as well as the decision by Boris Johnson to do away with Covid testing rules for travel.

The Guardian , the Daily Express and The Daily Telegraph all carry the jury’s verdict in the Colston trial after the four people charged with the toppling of a statue of the slave trader were acquitted of criminal damage in Bristol.

The Times and the Daily Mail report foreign travel testing rules have been scrapped by the Prime Minister.

Metro also carries the PM’s announcement about Covid testing rules, adding that one in 15 people in England has contracted the virus.

The Daily Mirror splashes with a report the NHS is facing a “perfect storm” from Omicron as staff shortages and soaring Covid cases push the health service to “breaking point”.

Meanwhile, The Sun claims “Tory peer and bra tycoon” Michelle Mone is set to be interviewed by police over an alleged “racist text”.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports investors are discarding tech companies and piling into “recovery driven companies” such as banks, industrial groups and energy producers.

And the Daily Star carries the latest in the campaign to strip Tony Blair of his knighthood after a petition reaches 750,000 signatures.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

War of words breaks out after UK statue acquittal

Britain should resist efforts to "bowdlerise" its colonial past, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday after four protesters were cleared of criminal damage for pulling down a statue of a notorious slave trader. Johnson declined to comment on the specifics of Wednesday's jury verdict, following the 2020 attack on the statue of Edward Colston during a Black Lives Matter protest in the western city of Bristol. "But what I would say is that my feeling is that we have a complex historical legacy all around us, and it reflects our history in all its diversity, for good or ill," he told reporters. "What you can't do is go around seeking retrospectively to change our history or to bowdlerise it or edit it in retrospect.
U.K.
The Independent

Former justice secretary defends jury trials despite ‘perverse’ Colston verdict

Former justice secretary Robert Buckland has defended the jury system, despite describing the verdict in the Edward Colston statue case as “perverse”.He is one of a number of ministers and lawyers who have weighed in on the outcome, following the acquittal of four people for criminal damage for helping topple the memorial to the slave trader.Rhian Graham, Milo Ponsford, Sage Willoughby and Jake Skuse elected to be tried by jury.None of them denied involvement in the incident on June 7 2020, but claimed the presence of the statue was a hate crime and it was therefore not an offence to...
LAW
The Independent

Voices: Ignore the pantomime outrage – the Tories are delighted with the Colston Four verdict

Bang, to the beat of the drum. Bang bang. On they go, the usual cast of Tory clockwork monkeys, clattering at their deadening cymbal with metronomic predictability. But for the first time in a while, it seems fit to ask the question whether anyone cares anymore.The most depressing aspect of the dreary reaction to the Colston Four verdict is that the jury probably gave them what they wanted in the end. The not guilty verdict might initially have come as a shock to Boris Johnson and his entourage of single-celled cleaner algae, which is to say Dowden, Jenrick, Braverman...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Colston
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

What is an NHS Covid pass and when do I need to use it?

The UK government’s “Plan B” social restrictions to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus remain in place for now, with NHS Covid passes now made mandatory in certain settings. Following the return of compulsory mask-wearing in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship and on public transport and orders to work from home, members of the public are now required to produce an NHS Covid Pass in exchange for entry to crowded venues.The pass, representing proof of vaccination status, and/or proof of a negative test result, is required in unseated indoor venues with more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Coroner apologises to Belly Mujinga’s family over inquest delays

A coroner has apologised to the family of railway station worker Belly Mujinga for the length of time it has taken for her inquest to be held.Andrew Walker, a north London coroner, made the remark at the end of another administrative hearing ahead of the inquest proper, a date for which has not yet been set.Mrs Mujinga, 47, died on April 5 2020 with coronavirus after she was reportedly coughed on and spat at days earlier by a customer at London’s Victoria station.Mr Walker told the coroner’s court in High Barnet on Friday afternoon: “My deepest sympathies to the family,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travel testing: What are the new rules after latest government update?

Test requirements have been eased for fully vaccinated arrivals to the UK – reverting to the situation that prevailed for five weeks in late 2021.The removal of the pre-departure test requirement reduces cost and complexity for international arrivals, and has increased confidence among prospective travellers.For double-jabbed travellers the post-arrival test remains in place, but a cheap and fast lateral flow device can be used – with no requirement to self-isolate until a negative result is received.Travellers who are currently self-isolating must continue in quarantine until they get a negative result.Testing and self-isolation rules for unvaccinated travellers have not changed.On top...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Rees-Mogg ‘crying crocodile tears’ over tax rise, as PM in ‘cash for access’ row

Tory MPs have accused Jacob Rees-Mogg of crying “crocodile tears” over the National Insurance rise.The Commons leader is understood to have spoken out against the 1.25 per cent rise in Cabinet but some Tories have said it was now too late for a rebellion on the plan agreed in September.Senior Tory MP Jake Berry, chair of the Northern Research Group told Times Radio: “It’s all very well to turn around with crocodile tears now and say, ‘Look what my policies have created’.“Surely this shouldn’t have happened. In fact, the time to do something about it was when it was...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What The Papers Say#Daily Mail#Daily Star#Uk#Covid#The Daily Express#The Daily Telegraph#Front Page#Times#Hendopolis#Metro Newspaper#Metrouknews#Nhs#Omicron
The Independent

What was in the ‘missing exchange’ about the PM’s £112,000 flat revamp?

Boris Johnson has issued a “humble and sincere apology” to his independent adviser on ministerial standards after failing to disclose online exchanges with a Tory donor about the £112,000 refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.– What was in the messages?In November 2020 the Prime Minister sent a Whatsapp message to Lord Brownlow complaining the flat over No 11 was still “a bit of a tip” and asking his approval for interior designer Lulu Lytle to begin the work.The peer, who was supposed to be setting up a trust to maintain the flat (although it never got off the ground), assured...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Failure to disclose texts to Tory donor ‘shook confidence’ of PM’s adviser

Boris Johnson has been accused of lacking care for the role of his ministerial standards adviser as he was told it was “plainly unsatisfactory” that messages between the Prime Minister and a Tory donor were not disclosed in an investigation into the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.Lord Geidt told the Prime Minister of his “grave concern” that the missing messages were not provided to him when he was investigating how the flat redecoration was funded, or when Mr Johnson’s old phone – where the messages were stored – was accessed in June last year “for another purpose”.And he said...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour demands answers over PM’s ‘Great Exhibition 2’ promise to Tory donor

Boris Johnson is facing new questions over his apparent support for a “great exhibition” plan backed by a Tory donor who helped pay for the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.Whatsapp messages released on Thursday showed the Prime Minister discussed the proposal with Lord Brownlow while at the same time as requesting his help with the £112,000 revamp of his official residence.Downing Street said the proposal for a “Great Exhibition 2.0” was not taken forward although the Government is going ahead with Festival UK which was first announced in 2018.However ministerial records show that just two months after Mr Johnson’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

One million sign petition to have Tony Blair’s knighthood ‘rescinded’

One million people have signed a petition to have former prime minister Tony Blair’s knighthood “rescinded”.Sir Tony is appointed by the Queen a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.The Change.org petition which aims to strip the former prime minister of his appointment reached one million signatures on Friday.A statement accompanying the petition said: “Tony Blair caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation’s society.“He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent civilian lives...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson: The investigations into PM and his Government

Labour has called for the parliamentary “sleaze” watchdog to investigate whether a Tory donor who helped pay for the refurbishment of Boris Johnson’s Downing Street flat was able to get privileged access to ministers in return.WhatsApp messages show the Prime Minister indicated he would consider a “Great Exhibition 2.0” project backed by Lord Brownlow, who was setting up a charitable trust which was supposed to take over maintenance of the flat over No 11.It is the latest in a series of calls for inquiries which Mr Johnson and the Tories have faced since he took office in 2019.The Downing Street...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour MP Jack Dromey dies aged 73

Labour MP Jack Dromey died suddenly in his flat in his Birmingham constituency on Friday, the shadow minister’s family said.MPs from across the political spectrum paid tribute to the 73-year-old former leading trade unionist and sent their condolences to his wife, the party grandee Harriet Harman.The father-of-three, who had represented Birmingham Erdington since 2010, is understood to have died from natural causes, having contributed to a Parliament debate as recently as Thursday.Jack was recognised for his determination to stand up for his constituents and he was highly respected and warmly regarded across ParliamentSir Keir StarmerSir Keir Starmer remembered Mr Dromey,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Michelle Mone: Tory peer ‘to be questioned by police’ over claims she sent racist message

Conservative peer Michelle Mone will be questioned by the police about claims she sent abusive messages to a man of Indian heritage, according to reports.The Sun newspaper reported the 50-year-old entrepreneur has been asked to attend a police station for an interview under caution. The Metropolitan Police is investigating claims that Baroness Mone sent racially aggravated messages to an unnamed man of Indian heritage in June 2019. The bra tycoon allegedly called the man a “waste of man’s white skin” in a Whatsapp exchange. The message was allegedly sent in June 2019 during a disagreement about a fatal yacht crash...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson flat investigation: A timeline of scandal over Downing Street refurb

Boris Johnson is facing renewed criticism over the funding of his Downing Street flat refurbishment after his own ethics adviser condemned the “extraordinary” failure to hand over key messages during his investigation.The prime minister offered a “humble and sincere apology” to Lord Geidt – blaming a new mobile phone number for his failure to recall his exchange with Tory donor who offered to pay for the work.So what exactly do we know about the messages, the funding arrangements behind the refurb, and the various attempts to get to the bottom of the row? The Independent took a closer look at the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Parliament standards tsar asked to probe ‘cosy texts’ between PM and Tory donor

Labour has called for a probe into “whether rich people can pay to get access to Government ministers” following the release of “cosy text messages” between Boris Johnson and a Tory donor.WhatsApp messages released on Thursday showed that Boris Johnson discussed a proposed “Great Exhibition 2.0” with Lord Brownlow at the same time as requesting his help with the £112,000 refurbishment of his official residence in Downing Street.The conversation led to a meeting between the Conservative peer and then-culture secretary Oliver Dowden but the idea, as Lord Brownlow envisaged, was not progressed.What we’re seeing here is a case of potentially...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM offers ‘humble and sincere’ apology over missing Tory donor texts

Boris Johnson has offered a “humble and sincere apology” to his standards adviser for not disclosing an exchange of messages with a Tory peer where he discussed the funding of the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.The Prime Minister told Lord Geidt, his adviser on ministerial standards, that the messages had been on an old phone which he had to stop using due to “security issues” and therefore he “did not have access to my previous device and did not recall the message exchange”.But Lord Geidt said the failure to alert him to the WhatsApp messages exchanged with Tory donor...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dominic Cummings makes fresh claim of rule-breaking drinks in No 10 garden

Dominic Cummings has made a fresh allegation of a potentially lockdown-breaking party in Downing Street’s garden after a “senior No 10 official” invited people to “social distanced drinks” in May 2020.The former chief adviser to Boris Johnson said on Friday he warned at the time that it “seemed to be against the rules and should not happen” but was told it went ahead after he was ignored.He said that he wrote the warning in an email that could be discovered by senior civil servant Sue Gray as she investigates a string of allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street as...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

421K+
Followers
153K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy