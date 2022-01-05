Motion to dismiss: County Judge responds to petition for removal

The attorneys representing Grayson County Judge Bill Magers in the civil suit seeking his removal from office have filed a motion asking the judge hearing the case to throw it out.

Back in early December John Palmer filed a suit asking that Magers be removed from office. In that petition, Palmer cited Section 87.013 of the Local Government Code as stating that that being intoxicated is a general ground to use to remove a county judge for his office. Palmer further said that a district judge, under Section 87.017 of the Local Government Code, can suspend an official charged with an offense under Section 87.012 until a trial can be held.

Palmer asked that such a trial be held and that it be a jury trial.

As proof for his request to have Magers removed from office, in the petition, Palmer cited the facts Magers was arrested for a driving while intoxicated 2nd charge on Feb. 19, 2020 in Grayson County.

In the 10-page filing that Magers attorneys Joe Brown and Bob Jarvis filed on December 21 asking that the suit be dismissed, they cite a number of reasons for the judge to just kick the case out of court without anything further taking place.

The motion to dismiss acknowledges that Magers was arrested on Feb. 19,2020 for driving while intoxicated. They also acknowledge that on June 22, of 2020, Magers pleaded guilty to a charge of DWI 2nd in an open plea before the court.

He was sentenced to 365 days in jail, probated for 12 months, the maximum fine of $4,000, and probation terms including the completion of an additional alcohol treatment program, 200 hours of community service (maximum), a DWI education class, an ignition interlock device for 6 months, and 72 hours in the county jail.

The motion says Magers completed his probation after complying with all of the terms and continues to this day to work with others trying to overcome their addiction to alcohol.

Further, the motion says, Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct reviewed Mager's case and Magers appeared before the Judicial Conduct Commission to answer questions about the incident.

"On June 15, 2021, Judge Magers received correspondence from the Judicial Conduct Commission that, "after a thorough review", the Commission had voted to dismiss the claims against him, with an admonishment," the motion stated.

The motion said Palmer's suit to remove Magers was filed almost two years after his arrest and after he had continued to act as county judge for that time. It also came in the middle of the filing period for political candidates in Texas and offers no allegation of incompetence, official misconduct, or any other grounds for removal against Magers.

The motion says a judge in this case has the choice to either issue a citation and make Magers appear in court, or refuse to do so and the judge's decision can not be appealed. Further, it states the judge can use the fact that the petition to remove was politically motivated to refuse to issue the citation to let the case move forward if the judge too finds that the petition was politically motivated.

The motion then points to Palmer's social media pages as proof that his actions were politically motivated. Further, the motion said there are rules for removing an office holder that has been convicted of a felony offense or misdemeanors involving official misconduct but none of that applies in this case.

"Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the voters of Grayson County, fully informed of Judge Magers' arrest and conviction, will have the opportunity via their vote in a few short weeks to remove him from office," the motion said.

And there is a primary election set for March 1. The office of county judge is up for election this cycle. Magers has drawn one Republican challenger and no Democrat challenger.