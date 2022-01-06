Mom of Capitol Rioter Jackson Kostolsky Blames Rush Limbaugh, Alex Jones: 'Victim of Media'
The mother stated that the right-wing media "seemed to fuel his anger...www.newsweek.com
everybody has a brain and if it is fully functional then you yourself are responsible for your actions. grow up and make your son be a man and be responsible, probably for the first time in his life.
Just like a republican to blame others for their failures ? Your son your fault ! Inbreeding is still against the law .
One man influenced him...TRUMP...Trump's cronies did indeed assist In the Big Lie, though. Your son IS INDEED an insurrectionist. That your son ALLOWED himself to be manipulated, is NOT a defense for insurrection. If your friends manipulated you into murdering someone, you are not innocent of murder...he will forever go down in history as one of many insurrectionists that tried to overturn our government and violate the process of our CONSTITUTION.
