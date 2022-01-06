ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom of Capitol Rioter Jackson Kostolsky Blames Rush Limbaugh, Alex Jones: 'Victim of Media'

By Justin Klawans
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The mother stated that the right-wing media "seemed to fuel his anger...

Kerry L. Moore Darrah
2d ago

everybody has a brain and if it is fully functional then you yourself are responsible for your actions. grow up and make your son be a man and be responsible, probably for the first time in his life.

Reply(7)
15
Jafo
3d ago

Just like a republican to blame others for their failures ? Your son your fault ! Inbreeding is still against the law .

Reply(13)
41
SolsticeSister
2d ago

One man influenced him...TRUMP...Trump's cronies did indeed assist In the Big Lie, though. Your son IS INDEED an insurrectionist. That your son ALLOWED himself to be manipulated, is NOT a defense for insurrection. If your friends manipulated you into murdering someone, you are not innocent of murder...he will forever go down in history as one of many insurrectionists that tried to overturn our government and violate the process of our CONSTITUTION.

Reply
22
Business Insider

Capitol police officers complained that Harry Dunn, who tearfully recounted being called the N-word during the January 6 riot, made it 'all about race': report

Some Capitol police have complained that Sergeant Harry Dunn has made January 6 "all about race." Dunn tearfully recounted being called the N-word during a July testimony before the January 6 committee. Some officers' outspokenness about Trump has revealed other divisions within the Capitol police. In the wake of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Slate

Who Is the Least Despicable Person on Fox News Now?

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace ended his Sunday interview show this weekend with a big announcement: After 18 years in the host’s chair, he would leave Fox News. “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all the things I’m interested in,” said Wallace, who is headed for a new streaming service from CNN. “I’m ready for a new adventure, and I hope you’ll check it out.” While the announcement was unexpected, Wallace’s departure did not entirely take me by surprise. There’s only so long anyone can stand the burden of being the most credible person at Fox News.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Critics Sum Up Laura Ingraham's Latest Joe Biden Attack In 1 Mocking Word

Laura Ingraham’s latest bombastic attack on President Joe Biden prompted the same one-word reply from many Twitter users: projection. On Wednesday night, the Fox News personality suggested Biden’s presidency was in the pocket of rival network MSNBC. “This isn’t the Biden administration, though. Is it really? It’s the MSNBC administration,” she declared.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

