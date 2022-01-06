Harry Reid's memorial service in Las Vegas

Harry Reid, the longest-serving senator in Nevada's history, died Dec. 28 at the age of 82.

Live updates from today's memorial service:

1:30 p.m. The memorial service has finished.

1:20 p.m. Granddaughter of Harry Reid is speaking.

1 p.m. President Joe Biden is speaking.

12:35 p.m. Former President Barack Obama gives the eulogy for Harry Reid.

12:30 p.m. Carol King performs

12:20 p.m. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is speaking.

12:10 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is speaking.

12:00 p.m. Rory Reid is speaking about his father.

11:45 a.m. Lead singer of The Killers, Brandon Flowers, performs.

11:25 a.m. Harry Reid's sons speak about their father at the memorial service.

11:03 a.m. The memorial service has begun, former Senator Reid's casket is being brought onto the stage at the Smith Center.

10:49 a.m. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have arrived at the Smith Center.

Video of Harry Reid's casket arriving at the memorial service.

The service will feature remarks from President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Former President Barack Obama will deliver the eulogy for Reid, according to a press release confirming the details.

