Crossing guards needed in southwest Las Vegas

Clark County is looking for crossing guards to help elementary school kids in southwest Las Vegas safely get to and from school.

The county is looking for people willing to work either all or part of an entire school week in the zip codes 89141, 89139, 89178 and 89179.

According to a press release, pay is $15 per hour for typically one hour of work in the morning and one hour of work in the afternoon.

Officials said that those who can work only a limited schedule are still encouraged to apply since the county needs to fill about ten regular and substitute guard positions. You must be at least 18 years old, pass an agility and balance assessment, and be able to obtain fingerprinting as well as a fee-based copy of Nevada Criminal History Records, county officials stated.

The county says anyone interested in the job can email their name and phone number to LasVegasJobs@TheCrossingGuardCompany.com or apply online here.