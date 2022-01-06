ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill to combat smash-and-grab robberies in California unveiled

By Katherine Phillips
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGPE) – California voters may get the chance to bring down the $950-and-above threshold for felony thefts in California – a change introduced by Proposition 47’s passing eight years ago.

AB-1603, introduced by Assemblymember Rudy Salas, would bring down the threshold amount for felony theft and shoplifting from $950 to $400.

Nearly 60% of voters across the state were in favor of Prop 47 when it passed in 2014, but Salas believes changing the threshold for felony shoplifting has increased widespread theft including smash-and-grab type robberies.

If lowered down to $400, Salas says this would help protect business owners, retail employees, and store clerks across the state.

“I think this gives law enforcement more tools to prosecute these offenders who are being very brazen putting others in danger,” said Salas.

The change would not be effective until voters approved of it as another ballot measure. The proposal is still waiting to be sent to the Public Safety Committee in the state legislature.

