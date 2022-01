As 2021 draws to a close, us fine folks here at Gaming Respawn take a look back at the games we played this year and choose which ones impressed us the most. Honestly, while 2021 had the occasional “big title” release here and there, like Returnal, Resident Evil Village, Far Cry 6, and Halo Infinite, it was a relatively slow year with games, at least compared to the likes of 2020. Still, we have some games to share that we feel deserve the spotlight for a GOTY article, so check them out below in “Gaming Respawn’s Game of the Year 2021” and see if any of these made your lists.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO