Dodgers: Mookie Betts to Play in PGA Tour’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am Next Month

By Clint Pasillas
 3 days ago

As Mookie Betts and the Dodgers get closer to spring training in February (hopefully), the LA All-Star is working on swinging a different stick for fun. On Wednesday, it was announced that Betts would be playing in the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the end of January.

Mookie joins non-golf sports stars like former NFL quarterbacks Alex Smith and Steve Young, soccer superstar Mia Hamm along with other celebrities in the film and music industry currently committed to playing in the event.

More on the Festivities and Causes

From the tournament website:

Monterey Peninsula Foundation is proud to host the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In the last fiscal year, the Foundation donated $12.3 million to support local nonprofits in Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito Counties.

The tournament roots back to 1937 when Hollywood legend Bing Crosby hosted the first pro-am tourney at Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club. Since 1987, the PGA event has been presented by AT&T and recognized as the unofficial start of the new PGA season in golf.

Dodgers Players Golfing

Betts is one of those guys that’s great at all things competition, so undoubtedly there’s a solid chance of him going far in the 54-hole tournament.

.@mookiebetts knows: It’s all in the hips. #NoOffseason https://t.co/372FjfMwSf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xoMu_0de0s0qC00

Tickets are on sale now and can be found here. The festivities run from January 31-February 6, 2022.

