Pensacola, FL

U.S. Capitol riot suspects from NW Florida prepare for trials, sentencing

By Cody Long
 3 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Thursday marks one year since the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol. Three Northwest Florida men are preparing this year to learn their fate after being arrested for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Video shows Tristan Stevens pushing through police trying to take their shield and baton inside the Capitol. Stevens is from Pensacola and was a full time student at the University of West Florida. Stevens pleaded not guilty to all counts and it’s unclear when his trial will start.

Another Pensacola man, Jesus Rivera, was arrested after he allegedly did a Facebook Live and posted videos of himself on social media while inside the capitol. Rivera was scheduled to go to trial in March but there are reports his legal team requested to push it back to June.

There’s also video of Timothy O’Malley from Fort Walton Beach inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He was wearing a football helmet with a sticker that read “Trump Is My President.” O’Malley reached a plea agreement in December. He will be sentenced on March 10.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department will investigate until all people involved are held accountable.

“We will follow the facts wherever they lead,” said Garland.

The sentencing and trials are taking place in Washington D.C. WKRG News 5 will keep you updated in the months to come.

