Dayton, OH

Dayton loses in the final seconds to VCU

By John Tisdell
 3 days ago
Home of the Flyers

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers came up short Wednesday night losing to the VCU Rams, 53-52, at the UD Arena. Adrian, “Ace,” Baldwin, Jr. sank a three-pointer with six seconds left and R.J. Blakney’s shot came up short as time expired. This was both Dayton and VCU’s first game in several weeks due to Covid-19. UD’s last game was December 21st while VCU’s last game was December 15th.

Toumani Camara led the Flyers with 16 points, 10 in the second half. Daron Holmes II had a double-double; 12 points and 11 boards while Malachi Smith added 11 points. R.J. Blakney scored ten points. Dayton falls to 8-6 overall, 0-1 in the Atlantic 10.

UD trailed, 28-24, at halftime. They had ten turnovers in the first half that led to 11 Rams’ points. VCU led by as much as six points in the second half but Camara’s trey cut it to 39-36. Holmes scored six straight points to put Dayton ahead, 42-39 with 10:17 to play. The Rams scored four points to reclaim the advantage, 43-42, with 6:35 to play.

Baldwin buried a three to put them ahead, 50-48, with 2:49 left. Camara’s basket tied the game, 50-50, with 1:24 to go. It was Dayton’s first made field goal nearly nine minutes.

R.J. Blakney split four free throws put the Flyers ahead, 52-50, with 23 seconds to go. VCU inbounded the ball with 14 seconds left to Baldwin and he buried a three with six seconds to put the Rams ahead for good.

Dayton’s next scheduled game will be Saturday afternoon when they travel to Washington D.C. when they play the George Washington Colonials. Pre-game coverage starts at 11 am, tip-off is at 12 noon and Flyer Feedback follows the game on the Home of the Flyers; 1290 and 95-7, WHIO.

You can also listen to the game online here at WHIO.com.

