UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will likely be without running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the second straight week when they visit the Broncos on Saturday in their crucial regular-season finale. Edwards-Helaire hurt his shoulder early in the second half of a romp over the Steelers on Dec. 26. The Chiefs first feared he had broken his collarbone, but more tests came back negative and they hope to have him back for the playoffs. The Chiefs do expect left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to play against the Broncos after hurting his calf in warmups for last week's game in Cincinnati.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO