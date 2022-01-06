Chicago schools cancel classes for a 2nd day after union backs remote learning

Schools in Chicago will remain closed on Thursday after the Chicago Teachers Union favored remote learning. REUTERS/Eric Cox

Classes at Chicago schools will be canceled for a second consecutive day on Thursday amid an impasse between district leaders and the teacher’s union over COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We have no choice but to cancel classes tomorrow,” Schools CEO Pedro Martinez said at a Wednesday evening news conference.

There were no classes Wednesday in the nation’s third-largest school district after the Chicago Teachers Union voted a day earlier to switch to remote learning amid the latest coronavirus surge and while the two sides negotiate a deal.

Chicago school officials have insisted on keeping in-person instruction, saying the remote option was ineffective and detrimental to children’s mental health.

The union feels current protocols leave both teachers and students at the roughly 350,000-student school system vulnerable.

The two sides met privately Wednesday, but could not strike a deal.

The major issue separating the two sides pertains to what metrics the district should use to trigger school closures.

The Jahn School of Fine Arts in Chicago, Illinois was shuttered on Jan. 5, 2022.

Students recently returned to class after holiday break when Chicago Public Schools canceled classes on Wednesday.

The union has proposed metrics for districtwide closures and had sought the same since-expired guidelines from last year that sparked a two-week pause on in-person learning if citywide COVID-19 positivity rate increases for seven consecutive days.

The district has proposed guidelines for individual schools and said it would allow schools to reinstate daily health screening questions for students and building visitors that were required last academic year.

As part of the district’s individualized closure proposal, elementary schools would switch to remote learning if 50 percent of classrooms had more than half of their students in isolation or quarantine.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez insists he had to “cancel classes” while negotiating with the teachers’ union.

Wednesday’s sudden closure – which came two days after students returned to class from a two-week winter break – left some parents scrambling.

“Here we go again,” Natasha Dunn, mother to a seventh grader, told CNN. “I am completely against schools closing. Jill has been in school pretty much every day since August without any issues.”

Dunn said her daughter was thriving being back in the classroom — but she now fears her progress will be stalled.

Darwin Elementary school in Chicago, Illinois was closed on Jan. 5, 2022.

“We have started seeing her grades improve and her overall mood. Closing the entire district down will only interrupt her progress,” she said.

Carolina Barrera Tobón, a parent of two children in the first and third grades, accused the teachers union of “fearmongering.”

“I am very disappointed in the Chicago Teachers Union for the fearmongering tactics and negative rhetoric regarding this vote. I am equally disappointed in the CPS CEO and our mayor,” she told CNN.

Parents in Chicago fear their children will be stuck on remote learning for a long time amid a fight between Chicago Public Schools and its teacher union.

But not every parent is upset with moving to remote instruction. Valencia Reasnover’s daughter came down with a bad case of coronavirus recently that Reasnover believes she got at school. She wants schools to be remote until cases significantly decline.

“It’s scary because seeing your 14-year-old’s chest constantly hurting, stomach hurting, and to be able to do nothing for her,” she said in an interview with the Tribune.

Chicago, like many cities around the country, is smashing daily covid cases records, and has an average daily positivity rate of 23.3 percent.

With Post wires