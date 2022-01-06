Nebraska Falls at No. 10 Michigan State

The Huskers men are 0-3 against ranked teams this season

For the second game in a row against a top-25 opponent, Nebraska made it a contest for much of the night.

The Huskers (6-9, 0-4 Big Ten) had several leads in a back-and-forth first half at No. 10 Michigan State (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten). The Spartans led by just four at the break.

A big part of Nebraska being in the game for the first half was some tough shooting, making just under 50 percent of their shots.

But that good shooting stretch fell off in the first ten minutes of the second half. Michigan State pushed the game to a double-digit difference with a 22-13 run as the Huskers made just four shots in just under 10 minutes. That difference would remain consistent the rest of the way, with MSU taking the win 79-67.

Derrick Walker continued to be a difference maker after coach Fred Hoiberg switched up the offense to run more through his big man. Walker scored a team-high 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting.

Bryce McGowens and Kobe Webster scored 13 points each while CJ Wilcher pitched in 10.

The Huskers shot 45 percent from the floor, including 7-of-23 from deep.

Another road trip is on tap for Nebraska as they head to Rutgers (8-5, 2-1 Big Ten) Saturday.