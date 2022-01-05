Jah-esa Stokes of Pine Bush was voted the Varsity 845 girls basketball player of the week from Dec. 20-Jan. 2.

Out of 10 nominees, Stokes - the runner-up in the previous poll - drew 8,105 online votes. Runner-up Anna Figueroa of Port Jervis was second with 5,475. Adriana Anderson of Ellenville garnered 3,779 and Zoe Mesuch of Wallkill had 3,582. A total of 25,085 votes were cast.

The sophomore Stokes has been a consistent performer throughout the season but really excelled in the days leading into the Christmas holiday. She posted 29 points and nine steals in a 58-34 victory over Middletown on Dec. 20. Two nights later, Stokes scored 22 in a 47-41 win over Kingston.

Allison Bono of Chester won the first vote conducted from Dec. 6-12. Ashley MacCalla of Middletown won for Dec. 13-19.

The Varsity 845 girls basketball poll will return on Monday, Jan. 10, with online voting until Wednesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Girls basketball: Player of week contender finally claims award