WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's been more than a month since a Warner Robins bank robber shot a teller during an armed robbery, and he is still not in custody. The FBI announced Monday that the reward for information leading to an arrest has been increased from $5,000 to $15,000 ($10,000 from the FBI and $5,000 from Robins Financial Credit Union).

WARNER ROBINS, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO