Seahawks knock off South Creek

By stevebarnes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh from a last-second loss Tuesday night at West Craven, the Southside varsity boys basketball team bounced back with a 64-52 victory over South Creek Wednesday at home. The Seahawks (2-7) posted their second win in...

Related
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

No. 2 Wave knock off No. 1 Yellowjackets

STARKVILLE - Right before the halftime buzzer sounded, Tupelo junior London Fields drained a difficult 3-pointer from the left corner. At the time it gave Tupelo a 39-36 halftime advantage over host Starkville in both teams’ Division 1-6A opener. But that Fields trey turned into a momentum-changing run for...
STARKVILLE, MS
New Castle News

Union girls knock off Bishop Canevin

The roll continues for the Union High girls basketball team. The Lady Scots took charge in the second quarter en route to a 51-19 WPIAL Section 1-1A home win over Bishop Canevin on Thursday night. Union (2-0 section, 9-0 overall) pushed an 11-7 advantage after one quarter to 23-7 at...
HIGH SCHOOL
#Boys Basketball#Highschool#Southside#Lejeune
NJ.com

Adewale’s big day powers North Star Academy past Shabazz - Boys basketball recap

Olamide Adewale had 25 points and 16 rebounds, fueling North Star Academy’s 60-55 victory over Shabazz in Newark. Adewale, a senior, now is averaging 24.5 points per game and has five double-doubles this season for North Star Academy (3-3). In the win, Quaadir Johnson had six points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks. Johnny Mayers scored 13 points and Marco Grand Pierre added 12.
NEWARK, NJ
kion546.com

Balanced Washington knocks off Utah 74-68

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Daejon Davis scored 16 points to lead four in double figures as Washington beat Utah 74-68. Terrell Brown Jr. and Cole Bajema each had 15 points for Washington (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12). Jamal Bey added 14 points. Bajema had a career-best five 3-pointers. Lazar Stefanovic, Branden Carlson and Gabe Madsen each scored 12 points for Utah (8-7, 1-4). Marco Anthony added 10 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. The Huskies pulled away on a 29-9 run, capped by three straight 3-pointers from Bajema and Emmitt Matthews Jr. for a 68-59 lead with about four minutes to play.
BASKETBALL
NJ.com

Pearson’s buzzer-beater caps Irvington comeback past Newark Tech - Boys basketball

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
IRVINGTON, NJ
accesswdun.com

No. 13 UNG women knock off No. 3 Lander

DAHLONEGA — The top-15 matchup did not disappoint as the No. 13 University of North Georgia women's basketball team won an instant classic over No. 3 Lander in the latest chapter of the rivalry, 69-68, Saturday afternoon inside the UNG Convocation Center. The Nighthawks jumped out to a 10-0...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Red and Black

Georgia men’s basketball knocked off by Kentucky

Georgia men’s basketball traveled to Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, Saturday night to face the Kentucky Wildcats and ultimately came up short in a 92-77 losing effort. Kentucky was without the SEC’s leader in assists, former Georgia player Sahvir Wheeler due to a neck strain. Wheeler averages 7.3 assists per game, leading the conference ahead of Georgia's Aaron Cook, who averages 6.8 assists per game.
LEXINGTON, KY
seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Off The Field: DeeJay Dallas' Underdog Tenacity

Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas credits his drive to be the hardest working player on the field to his "Bulldog Mentality." The former Miami Hurricane standout is determined to build a lasting legacy with the Seahawks.
NFL
Athens Messenger

Spartans knock off Vikings, 52-50

ALBANY — After a win over Nelsonville-York on Tuesday, Alexander coach Jeff Skinner said the Spartans weren't truly in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division race unless they could earn a win over Vinton County. After Friday's thriller in the Alley, the Spartans can claim to be fully in the...
VINTON COUNTY, OH

