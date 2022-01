All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you've come looking for the brashest, bravest men's fashion trends of 2022, you'll find…some of that here. But really, as we've compiled these annual menswear temperature checks year after year, they've transmogrified a little from a report on Capital-T Trends We're Seeing Out In the World to more of a loose assemblage of Stuff We're Kinda Into and Wanna Wear Right Now. Less forecasting, more feelings. Here are the style moves we're making heading into 2022: the throwback jacket we'll be huddling up in all winter; the showstopping trousers we want to hit the dance floor in pronto; the vibey balaclavas that'll keep your ears toasty and your face mask secure. Are these the biggest men's fashion trends 2022 will deliver? Probably not! But they'll keep you looking pretty damn fly while we wait around to find out.

