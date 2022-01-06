ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Husband remembers wife shot and killed at Memphis Walgreens

By Julian Paras, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago

“She’s gonna be missed by everybody,” said the husband of Juanita Washington.

Juanita Washington’s death is something the family is still grieving over, but the thing they want more than anything moving forward is closure.

“She was firm, but she was good as gold,” said Juanita’s husband Fred Washington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M1HgM_0de0p0jZ00
Woman shot at Memphis Walgreens Memphis Police searched for evidence after a woman was shot at a Walgreens on Wednesday. When FOX13 crews made the scene, the back window of a black car in the parking lot appeared to have been shot out.

Juanita was shot and killed at a Memphis Walgreens before the year started.

She is someone Fred said left a lasting impression on anyone and everyone in Memphis.

“She was grown as she wanted to be, but she could fit in with anybody,” said Fred.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQmT3_0de0p0jZ00
Juanita Washington Juanita Washing, 60, was shot and killed at a Walgreens in Memphis.

As her husband, Fred said she was a woman who didn’t deserve what she received.

“She didn’t deserve any of this because again, she was good as gold,” said Fred.

All Fred and his family want now is closure.

He said it starts with catching the person responsible for her death.

Not only is it about getting justice, but Washington wants “her name put out there for the person that she was.”

It’s a hard time for the family right now.

But according to Fred, it’s not only the family that is grieving her loss.

“She’s going to be missed by everybody,” said Fred.

The family has continued to receive love and support through this difficult time.

