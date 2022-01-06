ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWNY COVID test kits going home with SLC students Friday

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGssS_0de0opu800

WWNY Police giving out testing kits to reduce drug overdose deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago

WWNY COVID in NNY Wednesday: good news!...maybe

Updated: 5 hours ago

WWNY Health care, taxes are crux of Hocul’s 2022 plan

Updated: 5 hours ago

listenupyall.com

Free at-home COVID test kits to be distributed Tuesday

VIDALIA, La. (AP) — In an effort to increase access to COVID-19 testing, especially among rural, remote, under-resourced and other vulnerable populations, Louisiana authorities this week are distributing at-home test kits at no cost. The free kits will be available for curbside pickup only beginning Tuesday, said Tim Vanier,...
VIDALIA, LA
KGW

200,000 at-home COVID test kits arrive in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has received nearly 200,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits that will be distributed to health care workers and K-12 schools as soon as Friday, an OHA spokesperson said Wednesday. On Dec. 30, the state ordered a total of 6 million test kits...
OREGON STATE
Mid-Hudson News Network

BOCES receives COVID test kits for every Ulster school student

ULSTER COUNTY – Approximately 20,000 COVID-19 antigen testing kits were delivered to Ulster BOCES on New Year’s Day for distribution to the students in Ulster County public schools. Building Maintenance Supervisor Victor DeStefano met the delivery driver on January 1 to receive the shipment, which was later sorted...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WESH

Home COVID-19 testing kits to be given away in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. — Family Health Source will give away free QuickVue home COVID-19 testing kits, according to a news release. A total of 3,000 kits will be given away on Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies last. The Two drive-through locations in Volusia County...
DELTONA, FL
WKTV

Rome City School District distributing at-home test kits for students

ROME, N.Y. – Rome City School District is handing out state-provided COVID-19 tests this week at the district offices on Bell Road. Superintendent Peter Blake says each student will get a kit that contains two rapid tests. There is no state or local requirement to test children, but home...
ROME, NY
kiow.com

Positive Tests for COVID from In-Home Test Kits Need to be Reported

Public health officials are urging Iowans who test positive for COVID-19 using an at-home rapid test to report those results to their local health department. The demand for at-home testing is rising as the highly-transmissible Omicron variant drives a spike in new infections. Nola Aigner-Davis is spokeswoman for the Polk County Public Health Department in Des Moines.
IOWA STATE
New Britain Herald

Newington giving away nearly 4,000 covid-19 test kits this Friday

NEWINGTON – Town residents have a chance to get their hands on covid-19 testing kits, among three million being distributed statewide this week. Newington is set to receive about 3,800 at-home testing kits, which are set to be distributed in drive-through fashion outside of Newington High School, 605 Willard Ave., this Friday from 9 to 11 a.m.
NEWINGTON, CT
CBS Sacramento

Yolo County Offers COVID-19 Home Tests to Residents

WOODLAND (CBS13) — On Monday, January 10th, Yolo County will begin to distribute free home test kits to residents in order to shorten their isolation periods to less than 10 days. Yolo County recently revised its COVID-19 regulations to align with the State of California. “The revised guidance allows individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to shorten their isolation to less than 10 days if they have no symptoms or symptoms are improving (including no fever for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medicines) AND test negative for COVID-19 on day 5 or later,” said Yolo County’s Public Information Officer in a press release. Additionally, Yolo County is working to provide more drive-thru testing locations as well as working with their partners to provide testing at other community locations. For information on HYT testing sites, please visit, healthydavistogether.org. For information on ORALE COVID-19 testing sites in rural communities, please visit the ORALE COVID-19 website.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
KVUE

Doctors encourage people experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms to utilize at-home care resources

AUSTIN, Texas — Although we are seeing more COVID-19 hospitalizations in Central Texas, the majority of people with the virus are recovering at home. Those people who are sick at home, or have kids who are sick with COVID-19, may want to talk to a doctor about how they can treat and keep track of their symptoms. That’s why some health providers, like Baylor Scott & White, have virtual options to help people fighting off COVID-19 at-home.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Chicago

An Inside Look At Emergency Room At Rush University Medical Center Amid Latest COVID Surge; ‘There Is A Worse Storm Ahead Of Us’

CHICAGO (CBS) — The latest surge of COVID-19 cases in Illinois continues to tax the hospital system, with more than 7,000 patients hospitalized with the virus statewide, and the state reporting its second-highest number of daily cases on Friday. While there was a slight dip in hospitalizations over the past day in Illinois, there are still more COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide right now than during any previous wave of the pandemic. As of Thursday night, only 18% of the state’s hospital beds were available, including only 9% of ICU beds. CBS 2’s Chris Tye got exclusive access inside the emergency room at Rush...
ILLINOIS STATE
Middletown Press

Free COVID test kits and masks go fast in Cromwell

CROMWELL — The free COVID test kit distribution Wednesday in Town Hall’s parking lot saw high demand as positivity rates across the state remain high. Town officials said that despite the distribution being scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., some cars lined up as early as 10:30 a.m.
CROMWELL, CT
CBS San Francisco

Thousands Seek COVID-19 Tests at San Mateo Event Center Site

SAN MATEO (KPIX) — People stopped by the San Mateo County Event Center all day to get tested for COVID-19 as part of a new operation run by Virus Geeks, the company that public health officials chose to increase capacity in the new year. “There is an absolute need ’cause what we’re finding out is: even with the over-the-counter antigen test, it does not detect omicron at its very early infection,” said Virus Geeks CEO Frank Lee. “The laboratories across the country are inundated, I don’t think they were prepared for this surge.” The company previously ran a testing site at the...
SAN MATEO, CA

