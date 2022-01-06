ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters to kids ages 12-15

By Luther Johnson
FOX59
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Young Hoosiers ages 12 to 15 who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago will now be eligible to receive a booster dose.

The Indiana Department of Health made the announcement today, following approval from both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA .

The state department of health said booster doses have been shown to increase protection from hospitalization and death against the highly infectious Omicron variant.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for those under the age of 18.

Parents or guardians seeking as booster for their child aged 12 or older can check for a vaccination site offering the Pfizer vaccine on Indiana’s vaccine website .

FOX59

