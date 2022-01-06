ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Masks return for all students, staff at 9 Shawnee Mission schools for at least 14 days

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQwLI_0de0oRuo00

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — All students and staff at nine schools in the Shawnee Mission School District will be required to wear a mask once again for at least 14 days.

The school district announced Wednesday, as students returned from winter break, that more than 3% of students or staff in the buildings were quarantined or excluded because of COVID-19.

Overwhelmed hospitals call for emergency declarations in Kansas, Missouri

Masks will be required for at least 14 days and will continue until the mark hits less than 3%.

This schools are Shawnee Mission East High School, Shawnee Mission West High School, Shawnee Mission North High School, Shawnee Mission South High School, Horizons High School, Indian Hills Middle School, Indian Woods Middle School, Trailridge Middle School and Westridge Middle School.

This comes just a couple days after a contentious Shawnee Mission School District board meeting.

‘We are in a crisis’: KC area hospitals short-staffed while COVID-19 cases at all-time high

A small group of people shouting during Monday’s board meeting derailed plans to keep the discussion in-person.

The district started the school year down 250 employees mostly in food service, transportation, and substitute teachers. The district now has incentive pay programs but it’s not expected to better the issue short-term, Hubbard said.

Community Policy