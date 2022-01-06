ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilyard leads Richmond past UMass 80-72

By The Associated Press
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0de0n0NT00

Jacob Gilyard had 17 points and 10 assists as Richmond defeated UMass 80-72 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Burton added 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Spiders.

Nathan Cayo had 14 points for Richmond (10-6, 1-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Nick Sherod added 12 points.

Richmond totaled 50 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Rich Kelly had 20 points for the Minutemen (7-6, 0-1). C.J. Kelly added 16 points. Trent Buttrick had 16 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

