Thom Yorke reveals debut single from new band The Smile

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
Thom Yorke has revealed the debut single from his new band The Smile.

The Radiohead frontman has teamed up with bandmate Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner for the new musical project.

The track, You Will Never Work In Television Again, was first performed as part of the group’s secret show at last year’s Glastonbury event Live At Worthy Farm.

Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner – Photography by ALEX LAKE WWW.TWOSHORTDAYS.COM

An accompanying video to the frantic rock song, which lasts just under three minutes, shows a teleprompter on which the lyrics are displayed.

It is the first official release from The Smile and is produced by Nigel Godrich.

The band have also announced three live shows that will be played consecutively within a 24 hour period on January 29 and 30.

The shows will be performed at Magazine London in front of a live seated audience in the round but will also be livestreamed.

