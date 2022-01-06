ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White scores 17 to lead Temple past UCF 66-62

By The Associated Press
Jahlil White scored 17 points and Damian Dunn added 16 and Temple beat Central Florida 66-62 on Wednesday night.

Jeremiah Williams scored 13 points and distributed six assists and Zach Hicks scored 10 for the Owls (8-6, 1-2 American Athletic Conference).

Darius Perry scored 14 points, Cheikh Mbacke Diong added 12 points with three blocks and C.J. Walker grabbed nine rebounds for the Knights (9-4, 1-2).

Central Florida defeated Temple 65-48 on Dec. 15.

