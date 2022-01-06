ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Fitbit’s 2021 year in review reveals the global average Sleep Score and other worldwide stats

By Abner Li
iHeart (audio)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KryLU_0de0mdUE00

For the past several years, Fitbit has used aggregated and anonymized user data to release global health stats. The 2021 year in review reveals that Fitbit users around the world slept 6.5 hours every night.

This global sleep average is accompanied by an average Sleep Score of 77. The U.S. CDC recommends that adults (16-60) get 7 or more hours of sleep per night.

Most people slept at 11:18 p.m. and woke up at 7:03 a.m., while Finland retakes the top spot in the “Countries that got the most sleep” list. It held that number one position in 2018 and 2019, but was dethroned last year by Belgium, which is third in 2021. Second is Ireland, while the Netherlands and New Zealand round the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SjJhR_0de0mdUE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICwoX_0de0mdUE00

Meanwhile, the “Fitbit community clocked in at 22 billion total miles walked” or 46 trillion steps, with Friday, May 14 being the “most active day.” Users in Hong Kong took the most steps.

Other highlights of the January 1, 2021 – December 28, 2021 data sees Italy being the country with the lowest resting heart rate (RHR) and Switzerland as the place with the most Active Zone Minutes (AZM).

Resting heart rate, or RHR, is the number of times the heart beats per minute when still and well-rested. RHR can be an important indicator of fitness level and overall cardiovascular health. Though it can vary based on age and other factors, in general, the lower their RHR, the healthier the person is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjUuv_0de0mdUE00

Fitbit users last year were emailed a review of basic stats, but it’s unclear whether a 2021 edition is coming. That said, you can easily look up that info by heading to a metric in the app, expanding the chart, and switching to the “1 Year” tab.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Infection Control, with the Market to Reach $62.3 Billion Worldwide by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Infection Control - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

5 Ways to Utilize All of Your Fitbit's Fitness Features

Fitbit has been motivating and inspiring the world to get active since 2009 when it released its first model, the Fitbit Flex. Fast forward to the present day, Fitbit now serves over 29 million users. But how many of them are getting the most out of the device they paid for?
TECHNOLOGY
World Economic Forum

Year in review: 2021's key global health moments, according to the WHO

Health topped the news agenda once more in 2021, with ‘Covid vaccine’ the number one Google News search in the UK. But there were other big health stories throughout the year - and some you might have missed, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). 1. COVID-19 vaccine...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Health#Fitness#The U S Cdc#Rhr#1 Year
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Belgium
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
CNET

You need to clear your Android phone's browser cookies and cache

Your Android phone's web browser is likely an app you use every day to look up everything, and as a result it may be filled with data accumulated when you browse the internet. This data serves a few different functions, typically filing your web browser's cache and cookies. It can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
CELL PHONES
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Multi-Room Streaming Systems

A multi-room audio system used to be a massive investment, with hard-wiring required throughout the house. Nowadays though, everything is wireless via Bluetooth and WiFi, so you can enjoy audio in every area of your home. What Is a Multi-Room Audio Streaming System? As its name suggests, the best multi-room streaming systems let you sync up your music from a device like a phone, tablet, even stereo receiver, and have uninterrupted sound as you move from room to room. You’ve also got the option of playing different audio in different rooms too, creating set zones, which are perfect for parties or if...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy