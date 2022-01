During the 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden said he predicted we would “see an epiphany occur among many of my Republican friends” once Donald Trump lost. When most politicians talk about their “friends across the aisle,” there is an air of sarcasm and a dash of acidity. But Biden, who came to the Senate when he was 30 years old and since then has spent only spent four years out of government, fundamentally sees Republicans as good people.It is why throughout his time as a Senator, he made genuine friendships with Republican leader Mitch McConnell and segregationists like Jesse...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO