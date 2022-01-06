ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht lead losses among weak Asian FX

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 115.830 116.1 +0.23 Sing dlr 1.357 1.3576 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 27.628 27.621 -0.03 Korean won 1198.400 1196.9 -0.13 Baht 33.250 33.18 -0.21 Peso 51.010 51.04 +0.06 Rupiah 14390.000 14355 -0.24 Rupee 74.360 74.36 0.00 Ringgit 4.199 4.192 -0.17 Yuan 6.369 6.3647 -0.06 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 115.830 115.08 -0.65 Sing dlr 1.357 1.3490 -0.60 Taiwan dlr 27.628 27.676 +0.17 Korean won 1198.400 1188.60 -0.82 Baht 33.250 33.39 +0.42 Peso 51.010 50.99 -0.04 Rupiah 14390.000 14250 -0.97 Rupee 74.360 74.33 -0.04 Ringgit 4.199 4.1640 -0.83 Yuan 6.369 6.3550 -0.21 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

DUBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said it expects the UAE economy to grow 4.2% in 2022, accelerating from last year's 2.1% growth. The central bank's projection, in its latest quarterly report on the economy, is rosier than that of the International Monetary Fund, projects the UAE economy will grow 3% this year.
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rises after weak U.S. payrolls, Chile's peso outperforms

* Chilean peso top weekly performer, up 2.8% * Argentine bonds fall on debt restructuring snag (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick Jan 7 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Friday as weak U.S. payrolls data undermined hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve, while Chile's peso outpaced its peers on strong copper exports data even as inflation surged. The Chilean peso rose 1.1%, hitting a one-month high as data showed the value of Chile's copper exports surged nearly 41% in 2021. It was the best-performing Latin American currency this week, up 2.8% and heading for its best week in more than a year. While Chile has enjoyed a strong post-COVID economic recovery, inflation has also surged correspondingly. Consumer prices jumped 7.2% in 2021, well above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%. Mexico's peso rose 0.6% as data showed inflation slowed in December to 7.36%, but remained more than twice the central bank's target level of 3%. Stubborn inflation is likely to invite more interest rate hikes by the Mexican central bank, which raised rates five times in 2021. Most other Latin American currencies ticked higher as weak payrolls data clashed with hawkish statements in the minutes of the Fed's recent meeting, released earlier this week. "Friday's weaker-than-expected jobs report may prompt the Federal Reserve to reconsider some of the hawkish proposals that were mentioned in Wednesday's minutes report," said Jay Pestrichelli, CEO of ZEGA Financial. "While one weaker-than-expected jobs report doesn't make a trend, the Fed is data dependent." Hawkish statements from the Fed had battered emerging markets this week, given that rising U.S. interest rates make risk-driven assets appear less attractive. Brazil's real rose 0.8%. A Reuters poll showed the currency is likely to benefit from an improvement in fiscal trends going into 2022. Production in the country's major auto industry is also expected to rise by 9.4% in 2022 from last year, as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, automakers association Anfavea said. But political uncertainty in Brazil is set to ramp up ahead of a hotly contested general election later this year. Peru's sol jumped 0.8% after central bank chief of economic studies Adrian Armas said the bank expects more moderate inflation in coming months, as the country struggles with inflation reaching 13-year highs. Latin American stocks tracked broader gains in emerging markets, with MSCI's regional index up 1.2%. Argentina's sovereign bonds fell after its economy minister flagged difficulties in reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on refinancing the nation's $45 billion debt. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1226.49 0.77 MSCI LatAm 2102.60 1.17 Brazil Bovespa 102413.44 0.84 Mexico IPC 53105.06 0.09 Chile IPSA 4276.00 -1.67 Argentina MerVal 84176.71 0.496 Colombia COLCAP 1386.76 0.36 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.6350 0.79 Mexico peso 20.3732 0.55 Chile peso 827.68 1.11 Colombia peso 4047.06 -0.41 Peru sol 3.9249 0.77 Argentina peso 103.2800 -0.04 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Jan Harvey and Sandra Maler)
Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
Asian currencies dented by hawkish Fed; Thai baht at 2-week low

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Thai baht slipped for a second session on Friday to its lowest in two weeks, leading declines along with the Philippine peso as pressures from an increasingly hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on risk-sensitive Asian markets. The Indonesian rupiah snapped a four-day losing streak to...
Asian FX set to end 2022 first week in red on hawkish Fed

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies firmed slightly on Friday, but all the units were set to end the week lower due to lingering pressures of an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data to assess the need for faster rate hikes. For the first week...
Asian markets fall on hawkish Fed; Thai baht weakens 1%

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Thai baht weakened 1% on Thursday as rising Omicron cases threatened the tourism-reliant country's economic recovery and growth outlook, and other Asian markets witnessed a broad sell-off as well on an increasingly hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve. Emerging currencies weakened across the board, with the Thai...
Asian FX mostly lower; Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won weaken

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging currencies traded mostly lower on Wednesday, with Indonesia's rupiah and the South Korean won leading losses, as the dollar hovered near a one-week high, buoyed by U.S. policy tightening expectations. The Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won each fell about 0.5%, with the...
EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht kicks off 2022 in green, at over 2-week high; Asia FX mixed

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 115.410 115.32 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.353 1.3534 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 27.593 27.632 +0.14 Korean won 1194.900 1191.8 -0.26 Baht 33.290 33.39 +0.30 Peso 51.230 51.04 -0.37 Rupiah 14280.000 14264 -0.11 Rupee 74.260 74.26 0.00 Ringgit 4.179 4.171 -0.19 Yuan 6.372 6.355 -0.27 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 115.410 115.08 -0.29 Sing dlr 1.353 1.3490 -0.31 Taiwan dlr 27.593 27.676 +0.30 Korean won 1194.900 1188.60 -0.53 Baht 33.290 33.39 +0.30 Peso 51.230 50.99 -0.47 Rupiah 14280.000 14250 -0.21 Rupee 74.260 74.33 +0.09 Ringgit 4.179 4.1640 -0.36 Yuan 6.372 6.3550 -0.27 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX marks slow start to year, Brazilian real slips

* China Evergrande news awaited; shares halted * Brazil's real falls, Bolsonaro hospitalized * Chile economic activity up 14.3% y/y in Nov * Turkish annual inflation surges past 30% (Updates with Latam) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick Jan 3 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell in slim trade on Monday, with Brazil's real losing the most on concerns over President Jair Bolsonaro's health after he was hospitalized with an obstructed gut. The real sank 1.6%, with Bolsonaro facing potential surgery in the latest complication from a 2018 stabbing. Political uncertainty is set to ramp up in Brazil this year, ahead of presidential elections. Brazilian stocks also retreated. Most other Latin American currencies drifted lower amid uncertainty over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, even as early consensus showed the variant to be milder than Delta. Mexico's peso fell 0.1%. Investors are now awaiting new central bank chief Victoria Rodriguez's first monetary policy meeting next month to gauge her stance on the pace of interest rate hikes. "The new governor will face the challenge of bringing inflation back to its target of 3% in the monetary policy horizon, leading up to 2023; of keeping Banxico independent from the potential pressures of the government," said Citigroup strategists. Chile's peso traded flat on Monday, after recording a momentary unexplained 13% spike in the first minute. A central bank poll showed interest rates in the country hitting 5%, while data separately showed Chile's economic activity jumped 14.3% in November compared to the same period a year earlier. Broader emerging market currencies were muted, while stocks inched higher. After ending 2021 down about 4.5%, MSCI's index of EM stocks was up 0.1% in thin trade. Turkey's lira rallied more than 2% after sinking as much as 4.5%, in a continuation of volatile trade seen in recent weeks. Data on Monday showed inflation soared to a 19-year high beyond 36% last month. The currency, which hit record lows on policy missteps and was the worst performing EM currency last year with a 44% slide, was last trading at 13 to the dollar. Meanwhile, investors were also on the lookout for an announcement from embattled property developer China Evergrande . Its shares were halted for trade pending "inside information", the company said. Default worries saw shares of Evergrande, which has about $300 billion in liabilities, tumble last year and hit the wider property sector. South Africa's rand was on course for its best session in two months, while falling oil prices and geopolitical tension kept the Russian rouble flat. The rouble has been under increased pressure since October on rising tensions with the West regarding its military build-up near Ukraine. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1233.40 0.11 MSCI LatAm 2104.24 -1.2 Brazil Bovespa 104271.71 -0.53 Mexico IPC 53130.28 -0.27 Chile IPSA 4298.36 1.13 Argentina MerVal 84922.96 1.704 Colombia COLCAP 1414.92 0.28 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.6601 -1.59 Mexico peso 20.4999 -0.06 Chile peso 851.35 -0.03 Colombia peso 4066.6 -0.03 Peru sol 3.9738 0.29 Argentina peso 103.0000 -0.25 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Most Asian FX slip; Thai baht starts 2022 on firmer note

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies weakened on Tuesday, with the Philippine peso and the Indian rupee leading losses, as the U.S. dollar firmed to a near one-week high on bets of an early rate hike by the Federal Reserve, while the Thai baht appreciated modestly. Regional stocks were...
Most Asian foreign exchange decline, Thai baht bucks trend to hit two-week high

BENGALURU (Jan 4): The Thai baht firmed to an over two-week high on Tuesday (Jan 4), kicking off the new year on a positive note, as investors looked beyond clouds cast by the spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, while most other Asian emerging currencies weakened. Notching a fourth straight session of...
Subdued Trading in FX Space Marks a Stark Contrast with Action on Bond Markets

Core bonds started the new year in an extremely weak fashion. US Treasuries underperformed German Bunds as trading volumes returned to early December levels. The US yield curve bear steepened with yields adding 3.6 bps (2-yr) to 12.2 bps (30-yr). The move was almost equally driven by higher real rates and rising inflation expectations. The leap higher in long-term bond yields comes after them being depressed ever since omicron set foot on US soil. Despite record national infection levels, yields finally continued their natural path higher. Is the “bad” news discounted? The European example shows that the economic impact of omicron so far remains less worse than initially feared. The monetary policy context continues to play a role as well. The Fed’s December decision to accelerate the taper process could already result in a March rate hike with some governors even calling to shrink the balance sheet starting in Summer. This week’s US eco data could strengthen this hypothesis. The December manufacturing ISM kickstarts the action today with consensus expecting another 60+ outcome. The non-manufacturing ISM prints on Thursday. December ADP employment change, weekly jobless claims and payrolls will – from Wednesday to Friday – be indicative for the tightness on the US labour market. Meantime, FOMC Minutes (Wednesday) will provide us with more insight on the decision making process within the US central bank. These eco/events are expected to weigh additionally on US Treasuries. The US 10-yr yield returned to the higher end of the 1.37%-1.7% trading range in place since Q4 2021 with the upper bound serving as next resistance ahead of the 2021 high (1.77%). The German yield curve bear steepened as well yesterday with yields adding 2.5 bps (2-yr) to 5.6 bps (30-yr). We must add that Bunds underperformed US Treasuries for most of the second half of December. The German 10-yr yield leapfrogged from -0.4% to nearly -0.1% currently with the 2021 high waiting for a test at -0.06%. The European 10y swap rate already passed that technical reference, closing at 0.34% yesterday, the highest level since May 2019! Market expectations about the pace of a future ECB tightening cycle (start late 2022/early 2023) turned more hawkish since the December Frankfurt gathering. This week’s EMU eco calendar is less enticing than the US one, but we do get December inflation numbers on Friday. Subdued trading in FX space marks a stark contrast with action on bond markets. Yesterday’s US Treasury underperformance abrupted a test of the upside of the narrow trading channel in EUR/USD between 1.1186 and 1.1383. Sterling’s decent run since mid-December (BoE rate hike & positive risk sentiment) ran into EUR/GBP support just below 0.84.
EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads declines amongst mostly subdued Asian FX

* S.Korean won at near two-week low * Malaysia, Philippine shares decline * Indonesia shares hit highest since mid-December * Singapore 2021 GDP grows at fastest pace in over a decade By Sameer Manekar Jan 3 (Reuters) - The South Korean won slipped as much as 0.3% on Monday to its lowest in nearly two weeks, while concerns over Omicron and inflation also kept most Southeast Asian currencies subdued on the first trading day of the year. The Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar and the Indonesian rupiah weakened about 0.2%. With inflation worries building, investors in risk-sensitive Asian markets will keep a close eye on how the U.S. Federal Reserve plans to taper monetary stimulus, especially in light of the spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Asian central banks will want to keep interest rates low to offset the impact on their economies from a surge in local COVID-19 infections, without leaving their currencies vulnerable to excessive dollar strength as the Fed begins to withdraw stimulus. "The spread of Omicron has put a near-term dampener on the growth recovery within the EM Asia region, especially with social restrictions being re-introduced in some countries," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note. "The policy dilemma for EM Asia will worsen as fiscal policy despite its stretched bandwidth remains the mainstay for growth support, while monetary policy is caught in divergent tides of an even slower domestic economic recovery and tighter monetary policy from the Fed." In Asia, South Korea's won eased to 1,193.0 per dollar, while shares jumped more than 1% supported by strong exports data. In the Philippines, shares fell about 0.8% to their lowest in one month, after the government said late on Friday that it will impose tighter curbs in the capital region over the coming two weeks to limit Omicron infections. The Malaysian share market benchmark declined by up to 1.4% due to floods in seven states, while Indonesian shares advanced as much as 0.9% to their highest since mid-December. Meanwhile, Singapore shares advanced about half a percent as data showed the city-state's economy expanded at its fastest annual pace in over a decade in 2021, showing signs that a recovery is underway after the worst recession on record. Singapore, a financial and transport hub and often seen as a bellwether of global growth, is expected to continue to grow in the coming year. However, spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus could impede growth if restrictions are imposed. Markets in Thailand,, China, and Japan were closed for a holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edged lower to 6.369% ** Shares of Indonesia coal miners drop as export ban rattles sector ** India's daily COVID-19 cases highest since Sept. 18, 2021 - Health Ministry Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0415 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD % X S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan -0.17 -0.17 <.N2 - - 25> China <CNY=CFX - - <.SS - - S> EC> India 0.00 0.00 <.NS 0.68 0.68 EI> Indones -0.14 -0.14 <.JK 0.86 0.86 ia SE> Malaysi -0.14 -0.14 <.KL -1.08 0.85 a SE> Philipp 0.00 0.00 <.PS -0.51 -0.51 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -0.25 -0.25 <.KS 0.11 0.11 C> 11> Singapo -0.14 -0.14 <.ST 0.27 0.27 re I> Taiwan +0.11 +0.11 <.TW 0.15 0.15 II> Thailan - - <.SE - - d TI> (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slips, equities mixed as Omicron, inflation worries weigh

* S.Korean won at near two-week low * Malaysian shares decline; Indonesia, India stocks rise * Indonesia inflation at 18-month high in December By Sameer Manekar Jan 3 (Reuters) - Asian stocks were largely mixed on Monday, with Malaysian and Philippine equities falling the most, while currencies weakened as concerns over the Omicron variant and inflation pressured most emerging units on the first trading day of the year. Malaysian shares declined as much as 1.2% to mark their worst intraday drop in two months as the country witnessed severe flood situation in several states, while stocks in South Korea, Indonesia and India logged modest gains. Among currencies, the South Korean won slipped up to 0.4% to its lowest in nearly two weeks, while the Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar and the Indonesian rupiah weakened about 0.2%. Investors in risk-sensitive Asian markets are closely watching how the U.S. Federal Reserve will taper its monetary policy, as it faces the economic risks from the Omicron variant and rising inflation rates. In Asia, central banks will want to keep rates low to offset the impact on their economies from a surge in COVID-19 cases, without leaving their currencies vulnerable to excessive dollar strength when the Fed begins to withdraw stimulus. Analysts at Mizuho Bank expect the "asynchronous" global economic recovery - with emerging markets trailing the developed markets, vulnerable to contagions, U.S. monetary tightening or China's rippling credit risks - to not only persist, but "perhaps compound" in 2022. "The policy dilemma for EM Asia will worsen as fiscal policy, despite its stretched bandwidth, remains the mainstay for growth support, while monetary policy is caught in divergent tides of an even slower domestic economic recovery and tighter monetary policy from the Fed," analysts at Mizuho Bank said. Among regional equities, South Korean shares jumped more than 1%, supported by strong exports data, while Indonesian equities and India's Nifty 50 advanced almost 1% in a thin-trading volume session. Philippine shares declined about 0.8% after the government said late on Friday it will impose tighter curbs in the capital region over the coming two weeks to limit Omicron infections. Singapore stocks advanced slightly as data showed the city-state's economy expanded at its fastest annual pace in over a decade in 2021, showing signs that a recovery is underway after the worst recession on record. Analysts at Citi expect a continued rise in already high vaccination coverage in Singapore to facilitate a gradual transition to the endemic phase, limiting damage from future infection relapses, including from Omicron. "With strong fourth-quarter momentum raising the starting point for 2022, we see upside risks to 4% GDP forecast for 2022, especially if gradual reopening keeps growth momentum above trend in first half of 2022," they added. Markets in Thailand,, China, and Japan were closed for a holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** South Korea's Dec factory activity expanded at fastest pace in three months ** India's Dec jobless rate hits four-month high of 7.9%-think tank ** Shares of Indonesia coal miners drop as export ban rattles sector Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0616 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD % X S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan -0.23 -0.23 <.N2 - - 25> China <CNY=CFX - - <.SS - - S> EC> India +0.08 +0.08 <.NS 0.94 0.94 EI> Indones -0.13 -0.13 <.JK 0.84 0.84 ia SE> Malaysi -0.14 -0.14 <.KL -1.16 0.77 a SE> Philipp +0.02 +0.02 <.PS -0.75 -0.75 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -0.29 -0.31 <.KS 0.35 0.35 C> 11> Singapo -0.13 -0.13 <.ST 0.28 0.28 re I> Taiwan +0.24 +0.19 <.TW 0.28 0.28 II> Thailan - - <.SE - - d TI> (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Uttaresh.V)
