Holmen, WI

Kwik Trip heralds 800th store with open house in Holmen

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — In nine years, La Crosse-based Kwik Trip doubled its total number of stores, opening store number 800 Wednesday in Holmen.

The public was invited for an open house. Leaders say the company’s family values have allowed Kwik Trip to grow.

“A credit to our ownership family. They treat us like family,” said Steve Wrobel, who is in public relations with Kwik Trip. “People do stay with Kwik Trip. They tend to love it once they start. It’s not uncommon for us to have people with 20 plus years at Kwik Trip.”

Kwik Trip employs more than 32,000 workers and has been named a “Top Workplace” by several tri-state newspapers.

