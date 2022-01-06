ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TCAD announces rate increase for home and community based services

By Mary Alice Royse
WSMV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLIE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability announced Wednesday its authorization of rate increases for home and community-based services. TCAD said the rate increases for home and community-based services will be administered under the Older Americans Act...

www.wsmv.com

