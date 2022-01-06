TCAD announces rate increase for home and community based services

Now Hiring: Community Based Recovery Services Coordinator. New Bedford, MA 02740 Position is Full-time/Benefits eligible. Qualified applicants can apply HERE. High Point & Affiliated Organizations is a health and human service agency whose mission is to treat and prevent substance use disorders and mental illness. High Point has programs located throughout Southeastern Massachusetts offering a full continuum of care for substance use and mental health treatment, including inpatient, outpatient, residential, and community-based services. Programs and services also assist survivors of abuse, violence, and families experiencing homelessness. High Point believes that everyone has inherent goodness, worth, and dignity. Our goal is to help individuals and families achieve personal change and improve their quality of life.
