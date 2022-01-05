ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

El Ellis' big 2nd half helps Louisville basketball hold off Pittsburgh

By Brett Dawson, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1njX5l_0de0mEcB00

The Louisville men’s basketball team this season has been in perpetual need of an offensive spark.

When El’s up, it’s a lot easier to find one.

On a night when the Cardinals struggled to pull away from Pittsburgh, Ellis scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half to help Louisville beat Pittsburgh 75-72, staving off an upset bid from arguably the ACC’s worst team.

Louisville basketball:Should Louisville basketball apply more full-court pressure? Data and Chris Mack say no

Ellis, who’s proven a streaky scorer all season, had reached double-figure points once in his past five games. He'd played an average of 12 minutes in Louisville's past two ACC games, and not much about his start indicated he was set to light up the Panthers.

But he can get going in a hurry and he did Wednesday.

Ellis made a layup with 10:58 to play in the game that got his second-half scoring started. And that was just the beginning. In a span of less than five minutes — from the 8:18 mark to the 3:33 mark of the second half — he scored 10 points. Ellis in that stretch made a layup, two 3-pointers and a jumper.

"We know he's explosive and he can score, but he's been errant in some other ways, and he recognized that," Louisville coach Chris Mack said. "It was really good to see. I'm happy for him. He really juiced our team in the second half."

Even with Ellis’ heroics, Louisville (10-4, 4-0 ACC) struggled to put away the Panthers (5-9, 0-3). The Cardinals bench was called for two technical fouls in the final half-minute, one from center Malik Williams and one from Mack.

"That's my fault at the very end," Mack said. "I got to be way better than that, and I told our team that. But I was frustrated. But we'll move on, and glad I didn't cost my team a win. I'd have been in a much different place if that would've happened."

And Pitt, at No. 166 in Division I the lowest-ranked ACC team at KenPom.com, had a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the air from Jamarius Burton that would have tied the game.

Here are three takeaways from the U of L win:

Fouls impact game early

Louisville center Malik Williams had a technical foul. Pittsburgh center John Hugley, too. The Pitt bench had two of them.

The Cardinals and Panthers hadn’t yet played two minutes.

The early whistles set the tone for a foul-filled evening and dramatically altered Pittsburgh’s personnel in the first half. The technical foul was the second personal for Hugely, the most important cog in the Panthers’ offensive engine.

Pitt typically runs offense through Hugley in the post, and after he went to the bench with 18:48 to play in the first half, he didn’t return.

Williams ultimately fouled out of the game in 19 minutes, finishing with four points and four rebounds. It snapped a streak of seven straight double-digit scoring games. With 27.2 seconds to play, Williams got a technical foul from the bench.

Sydney Curry, Ithiel Horton provide bench sparks

There are nights when Sydney Curry seems to be on the verge of slipping out of the Louisville rotation.

And then there are nights like Wednesday.

Curry had season highs with eight points and six rebounds in 12 minutes off the bench.

It was Curry’s first double-digit minutes game since the season opener against Southern. He hadn’t played more than six minutes since a win against Mississippi State on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 25.

Russ Smith:Louisville basketball to retire All-American guard Russ Smith's No. 2 jersey on Jan. 22

But with Williams fighting foul trouble, Curry played an impactful game.

"Man, that was so big for him," Ellis said. "I'm so proud of that guy. He comes into practice with the right attitude every day, just trying to get better. He watches Malik, he tries to learn as much as he can from him. For him to have that big of a game, that was huge for him, and I'm so happy for him."

Pittsburgh’s bench got a boost from the return of Ithiel Horton, who played his first game this season. Horton had been suspended for the Panthers’ first 13 games, but he was reinstated to the team on Dec. 30. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, four criminal charges Horton was facing after an incident in November were dismissed.

Horton had an immediate impact against Louisville, scoring 13 points in the first half to help carry the Panthers with Hugley on the bench. He did not score in the second half.

Mason Faulkner returns, Fredrick King visits

Mason Faulkner was active for Louisville after missing Sunday’s game at Georgia Tech due to COVID-19 protocols. The reserve guard entered the game at the 15:29 mark of the first half.

Faulkner “didn’t really experience symptoms outside of one day,” Louisville coach Chris Mack had said Tuesday.

Assistant coaches Mike Pegues and Ross McMains, who also missed the Georgia Tech game due to COVID-19 protocols, were back on the bench against Pitt. The two were with the team for Tuesday’s practice, Mack said.

Louisville recruiting signee Fredrick King visited the game and sat midway up the lower deck behind the Cardinals bench. The 6-foot-10 center from Mangrove Cay, Andros, in the Bahamas signed with the Cards on Nov. 11.

King led his NBA Academy Latin America team to a 3-0 record at the NBA Academy Games in San Luis Potosi in Mexico in September. He averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds in the event. In November, Mack called King “a home run signing.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
NJ.com

How UConn’s Kimani Young enabled Huskies to beat out Seton Hall (and other schools) in key recruiting battles

When UConn visits No. 24 Seton Hall at noon on Saturday in a key Big East battle, there will be four products of The Patrick School involved in the game -- two on each team. The Pirates feature a pair of graduate student guards who played high school ball under coach Chris Chavannes at The Patrick School in Bryce Aiken and Jamir Harris. UConn, meantime, has a pair of big men who played at the Hillside school in sophomore Adama Sanogo and freshman Samson Johnson.
HILLSIDE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pegues
WSLS

UNC beats Virginia behind 29 points, 21 rebounds from Bacot

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Armando Bacot had career highs of 29 points and 21 rebounds to lead North Carolina to a 74-58 win over Virginia. Bacot was 12-of-18 shooting and became only the second Tar Heel to collect 20 rebounds in the Dean E. Smith Center. Sean May did it three times. Bacot, who came into the game second in the nation with 10 double-doubles, posted his seventh in a row. Brady Manek made five 3-pointers and added 19 points and five assists for the Tar Heels, Reece Beekman scored 13 points, Armaan Franklin 12 and Jayden Gardner 10 for the Cavaliers.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#Cardinals#Acc#Panthers#Division#Kenpom Com
247Sports

Latest effort highlights El Ellis' improving play

Louisville guard El Ellis came to the rescue for the Cardinals on Wednesday night against Pittsburgh. The junior college transfer scored 14 of his team-high 18 point during the second half, with each bucket seemingly coming at a crucial moment for the home team in the 75-72 win. Ellis connected...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Hunterdon Central holds off Franklin

Conner Hercek scored 21 points to help Hunterdon Central earn a 68-66 win over Franklin in Franklin. Colin Coiante netted 15 points for Hunterdon Central (3-4), which built a 57-48 lead through three quarters. Franklin rallied and out-scored the Red Devils 18-11 in the final quarter, but was unable to overcome the deficit. Matthew Schwartz had 11 points and Hunter Shorter had 10 in the win.
FRANKLIN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
uoflcardgame.com

Technical fouls galore, but Louisville survives Pittsburgh

Four technical fouls in the first two minutes — three on Pittsburgh, one on the University of Louisville — setting the tone was what would be an otherwise unforgettable basketball game. Topped only by two more UofL technical violations in the final minute of the game. The clock running out before any more can be called.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot has harsh, yet true words following loss at Notre Dame

There has been a common theme in the four losses for the UNC basketball program so far this year. Effort. The Tar Heels entered Wednesday’s game on the road at Notre Dame with a 10-3 record overall and a 2-0 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Now, road games in the conference are no easy task and UNC has played three straight now before their home opener on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners upset No. 11 Iowa State 79-66 behind 18-5 run to end 2nd half

Oklahoma (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) defeated No. 11 Iowa State (13-2, 1-2) 79-66 in Norman on Saturday. The Sooners made their last nine field goals in the upset win, closing the game on a 18-5 run. Freshman guard Bijan Cortes provided OU a spark off the bench scoring four points and dishing five assists, each of which came with under 10 minutes remaining in the second half.
NORMAN, OK
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy