Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City over Bridgeton - Girls basketball recap

By Mak Ojutiku
 3 days ago
Quanirah Cherry-Montague netted 12 points to lead Atlantic City to a 61-28 win over Bridgeton, in Bridgeton. Atlantic City (5-1) led 18-4 after the opening...

Vineland tops Bridgeton - Boys basketball recap

Yamere Diggs scored 22 points , included 10 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds to lead Vineland past Bridgeton 68-62 in Vineland. Vineland (6-1) led 34-22 at the half after a 24-13 run to end the second quarter and was able to get the win despite Bridgeton (2-3) outscoring it in the second half.
VINELAND, NJ
Millville defeats Cumberland - Boys basketball recap

The duo of Khalon Foster and Jabbar Barriento combined for 29 points as Foster had 15 while Barriento had 14 in Millville’s 52-38 win over Cumberland in Seabrook. Millville (5-1) was able to ride a good first half in which it outscored Cumberland 34-16 to its third straight victory.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Lower Cape May over Southern - Boys basketball recap

Archie Lawler led all scorers with 13 points to help Lower Cape May defeat Southern 39-31 in the Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit in Absecon. Lower Cape May used stifling defense to build a 32-15 lead after three quarters and held on to improve to 3-5. Mike Cronin added 10 points in the win.
ABSECON, NJ
West Milford over Cresskill - Girls basketball recap

Avery Vacca scored 14 points as West Milford defeated Cresskill 48-40 at the Adopt a Soldier Showcase in Cresskill. West Milford (2-5) had a slim 33-31 at the end of the third quarter and was able to hold on after outscoring Cresskill 15-9 in the fourth. Adison Arciniega added 13...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
Cherokee over Cherry Hill West - Girls basketball recap

Cherokee, the No. 12 team in the NJ.com Top 20, bounced back from its first loss of the season to Paul VI by rolling to a 51-26 win over Cherry Hill West in Marlton. The Chiefs improved to 5-2 heading into a big Olympic Conference American Division showdown at Lenape next Wednesday.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Ramapo tops Montclair Immaculate - Boys basketball recap

Nathaniel Burleson scored 18 points with four 3-pointers as Ramapo defeated Montclair Immaculate 59-43 at the Hackensack Showcase. Wyatt Ellington-Manner added 13 points and four rebounds. Peyton Seals had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists, with Chris Cervino also adding 10 points. Ramapo (6-1) had a 22-11 deficit after...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
South Brunswick tops Somerville - Boys basketball recap

Yathin Vemula put up 23 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead South Brunswick past Somerville 67-56 in the Coaches vs. Cancer Showcase in Montgomery. South Brunswick (3-2) had a 42-18 lead at the half thanks in part to a 27-9 run in the first quarter and a 15-9 run in the second.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
Verona over Newark East Side - Girls basketball recap

Sabine Matta scored a team-high 10 points and Verona used a strong defensive effort to beat Newark East Side 35-28 in Newark. Verona trailed by a point at halftime but went on a 12-4 run in the third quarter to take control. The visitors did not allow Newark East Side to reach double digits in a period until the fourth.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Catholic holds off Union City - Girls basketball recap

KendraLee Ramirez hit three free throws in the final 37 seconds as Hudson Catholic defeated Union City, 38-37, in Jersey City. Ramirez, a freshman, broke a 35-all tie when she made the front end of a one-and-one. She then converted two more free throws for Hudson Catholic (4-2) after forcing a pair of turnovers.
UNION CITY, NJ
Eagle Academy over Weequahic - Boys basketball recap

Ta’Jean Wilson’s 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks powered Eagle Academy to a 61-34 victory over Weequahic in Newark. Asan Jones had 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Eagle Academy (1-2), which overcame an early deficit and used a 20-9 second quarter to seize control. Marcus Blount added 10 points and four assists in the win.
NEWARK, NJ
Columbia wards off Roselle Catholic - Girls basketball recap

Talia Baptiste scored 16 points for Columbia as it topped Roselle Catholic, 56-50 at the SFIC Hoopfest in Roselle. Columbia ended the first quarter up 14-8, and held at least a 12-point lead in the second, but Roselle Catholic remained in striking distance, climbing with single-digits in the third. The...
ROSELLE, NJ
No. 18 Shawnee tops Clearview - Girls basketball recap

Nia Scott led Shawnee, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocks as it defeated Clearview 56-37 in Medford. Avery Kessler had 15 points, six assists and four steals with Nicole Miller adding 10 rebounds. Shawnee (9-0) held their lead for the entire...
MEDFORD, NJ
