Newton, NJ

Girls basketball: Kuperus paces High Point past Newton (PHOTOS)

By Nestor F. Sebastian
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Junior Ashley Kuperus led all scorers with 25 points to help High Point overpower Newton in Sussex. Senior Hannah Doyle added 12 points for High Point (3-3)...

www.nj.com

NJ.com

Adewale’s big day powers North Star Academy past Shabazz - Boys basketball recap

Olamide Adewale had 25 points and 16 rebounds, fueling North Star Academy’s 60-55 victory over Shabazz in Newark. Adewale, a senior, now is averaging 24.5 points per game and has five double-doubles this season for North Star Academy (3-3). In the win, Quaadir Johnson had six points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks. Johnny Mayers scored 13 points and Marco Grand Pierre added 12.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Franklin over Watchung Hills - Girls basketball recap

Sophomore guard Iyanna Cotton scored a season-high 27 points to lead Franklin to a 78-60 win over Watchung Hills in Warren. Cotton had four of Franklin’s nine three-point field goals. It was the third win in a row for Franklin (3-1). Senior forward Christina Midgette scored 15 points while...
FRANKLIN, NJ
NJ.com

Chatham over Bridgewater-Raritan - Girls basketball recap

Chatham battled back from a rough start and rallied in the fourth quarter for a 32-28 win over Bridgewater-Raritan in Chatham. The hosts fell behind 7-0 after one quarter but got within a point at the half. They still trailed by one entering the final period but outscored the visitors 13-8 down the stretch to improve to 5-2.
CHATHAM, NJ
Newton, NJ
Education
Newton, NJ
Basketball
Newton, NJ
Sports
City
Newton, NJ
City
Sussex, NJ
NJ.com

Summit turns away Hanover Park - Girls basketball recap (PHOTOS)

Olivia Lawlor had 25 points and 12 rebounds in a double-double effort that led Summit past Hanover Park in the second of two Kyle Kirst Play Days 58-35 in Summit. Stephanie Sexton added 11 points and four boards for Summit (6-1) in the outing, while Samantha Mercurio had eight points and three steals. It had a 22-14 lead at halftime after a 12-5 first quarter.
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

Oratory defeats Mount Olive - Boys basketball recap

Gregory Jones netted 20 points to propel Oratory to a 62-47 victory over Mount Olive in Summit. Leading by five going into the fourth, Oratory (4-2) was able to pull away in the final frame to outscore Mount Olive 21-11. Michael Pirone also finished with 15 points for Oratory while...
SUMMIT, NJ
#High Point#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Caldwell holds off West Essex in OT - Boys basketball recap

Ray Zamloot scored 20 points as Caldwell outlasted West Essex, 68-64, in overtime, in North Caldwell. Ian Mattison had 16 points for Caldwell (6-1), which used a 25-14 second quarter to take a 40-26 halftime lead. Ryan Lawrence and Rocco Checchetto added 10 points apiece. Chris Corbo made four 3-pointers...
CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Lenape Valley defeats Parsippany Hills - Boys basketball

Troy Brennan led Lenape Valley with 13 points as it defeated Parsippany Hills 41-38 in Stanhope. Lenape Valley (3-4) had a 31-29 lead at the end of the third quarter and outscored Parsippany Hills 10-9 in the fourth thanks to Anthony Kali’s game-clinching 3-pointer with 1:10 left in the game.
STANHOPE, NJ
NJ.com

River Dell over Westwood - Boys basketball recap

River Dell built a nine-point lead by halftime before holding off a furious rally by Westwood to hang on for a 65-63 win. Ryan Milnes had 19 points and Hamilton Roth added 13 for River Dell (2-1). Sophomore Robbie Carchich scored 15 of his 20 points in the third quarter...
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Eagle Academy over Weequahic - Boys basketball recap

Ta’Jean Wilson’s 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks powered Eagle Academy to a 61-34 victory over Weequahic in Newark. Asan Jones had 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Eagle Academy (1-2), which overcame an early deficit and used a 20-9 second quarter to seize control. Marcus Blount added 10 points and four assists in the win.
NEWARK, NJ
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Hillside rallies past Union City in OT - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Fletcher scored 16 points as Hillside rallied from 11 down in the fourth quarter to defeat Union City, 53-50, in overtime, at Emerson Middle School in Union City. Dartangon Siddons and Garen Igho added 10 points apiece for Hillside, which used an 18-7 fourth quarter run to tie the game at 47-all and force overtime.
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Westwood slides past Rutherford - Girls basketball recap

Cassidy Orbe led Westwood with 13 points and four rebounds to help it turn away Rutherford, 35-31 in the Township of Washington. Camellia Brown had eight points for Westwood (5-2), while Erin Gashler posted seven points, five boards, three assists and three steals. Harmony Marquez led Rutherford (3-3) with 17...
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood over Highland Park - Girls basketball recap

Allison Clarke recorded 15 points and eight rebounds for Spotswood as it topped Highland Park, 62-30 in Spotswood. Clarke added six steals and five blocks on the defensive end. Defense was the theme of the day for Spotswood. Lizzie Calandruccio also had a big game on that side of the ball, posting three blocks and two steals to complement 12 points and three boards.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

