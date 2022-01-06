ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Toms River East over Southern - Girls basketball recap

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Elizabeth Gillen made nine free throws on her way to 15 points for Toms River East in its 54-41 victory against Southern in Manahawkin. Mikayla Madigan led a...

www.nj.com

