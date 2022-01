EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds restaurants wishing to continue operating their "streateries" through April can now do so by paying a $500 monthly fee, for a total of $2,000. The city council voted Tuesday to change the fee for extending a streatery permit from a $4,000 lump sum. Streateries will be allowed to operate through April 2022, but must be removed from the right-of-way no later than the night of May 15.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO